Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Poll

Universities promote ‘social media detox’ ahead of most depressing day of the year

PUBLISHED: 12:48 17 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:51 17 January 2019

University highlight the affects of social media on wellbeing by encouraging students to take a social media detox.

University highlight the affects of social media on wellbeing by encouraging students to take a social media detox.

This content is subject to copyright.

Universities are highlighting the effects of social media on wellbeing ahead of Blue Monday, the most depressing day of the year.

De Montfort University, in Leicester, has halted all content on its nine social media channels ahead of the day.

Vice-chancellor of the university Prof Dominic Shellard told the BBC: “In conversations I’ve had with students, I’ve been really struck by the degree to which their over-engagement on social media is having a negative impact on their mental health.

“They don’t want to come off social media completely but they do want to recalibrate their relationship with social media.”

The intention of the ‘social media detox’ is to warn that an overuse of social media can be bad for students’ well-being.

University highlight the affects of social media on wellbeing by encouraging students to take a social media detox. Picture: GettyUniversity highlight the affects of social media on wellbeing by encouraging students to take a social media detox. Picture: Getty

A new wellbeing scheme at the University of East Anglia (UEA) is allowing students to take dogs for a walk and spend time with them during their breaks every Wednesday.

Dog-walking is just one initiative introduced to the UEA after it received £12,000 of funding to tackle mental health problems through physical activity.

Health and wellbeing sport officer Caolan Stowe, 23, a medical student in his fifth year, said: “I think it is a really good idea, being able to keep active while doing something different.

“Social isolation is a big problem with our students which a lot of people don’t realise but this allows people to come along and start a conversation.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Seven vehicle crash on A47 leaves rush hour traffic gridlocked

Traffic is at a stand still following a multiple car crash on the A47 near Harford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Snow starts to fall in Norfolk with freezing temperatures on the way

File photo of snow in Norwich in March 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Sex attack victim describes her 12 hours of ‘living hell’ after she was tied up and attacked in her home

Michelle Brown, 26, wearing her Not Powerless t-shirt, victim of a sexual assault by Gary Nathan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park. Picture: Gregg Brown

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield

Most Read

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

The fire service outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich following a blaze in the kitchen of the theatre. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

Emergency services on the scene in Fakenham where a body was found in the River Wensum. Picture: Adam Lazzari

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park. Picture: Gregg Brown

‘Why should we be shut down?’ - City pub threatened by noise row

The Belle Vue pub in Norwich, which will discover its fate on Monday Photo: Steve Adams

Press Conference Live: Tettey and Klose injury blows for Norwich City ahead of Birmingham battle

Marco Stiepermann departed early on New Year's Day at Brentford with a quad problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘The next thing she knew she was under the racking’ - Asda shopper knocked to the ground by metal rack

A clothes rail at Asda in Great Yarmouth fell on three people, sparking a 999 response and prompting a council investigation.

Mystery Norfolk player wins £30,000 in Postcode Lottery draw

X Factor's Danyl Johnson is one of the faces of People's Postcode Lottery. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists