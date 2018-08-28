Universities promote ‘social media detox’ ahead of most depressing day of the year
PUBLISHED: 12:48 17 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:51 17 January 2019
Universities are highlighting the effects of social media on wellbeing ahead of Blue Monday, the most depressing day of the year.
De Montfort University, in Leicester, has halted all content on its nine social media channels ahead of the day.
Vice-chancellor of the university Prof Dominic Shellard told the BBC: “In conversations I’ve had with students, I’ve been really struck by the degree to which their over-engagement on social media is having a negative impact on their mental health.
“They don’t want to come off social media completely but they do want to recalibrate their relationship with social media.”
The intention of the ‘social media detox’ is to warn that an overuse of social media can be bad for students’ well-being.
A new wellbeing scheme at the University of East Anglia (UEA) is allowing students to take dogs for a walk and spend time with them during their breaks every Wednesday.
Dog-walking is just one initiative introduced to the UEA after it received £12,000 of funding to tackle mental health problems through physical activity.
Health and wellbeing sport officer Caolan Stowe, 23, a medical student in his fifth year, said: “I think it is a really good idea, being able to keep active while doing something different.
“Social isolation is a big problem with our students which a lot of people don’t realise but this allows people to come along and start a conversation.”