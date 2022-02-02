Care workers who left over jab mandate won't hurry back, union warns

Care sector workers who lost their jobs over their vaccine status may be reluctant to return, union bosses have warned - Credit: Archant

Care workers who lost their jobs after refusing to have a Covid jab will not hurry back to the profession despite the vaccine mandate being dropped, unions have warned.

The government this week announced a u-turn on the mandatory requirement for workers in health and social care to have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

While the deadline for NHS workers to have had a first dose was not until Thursday, the mandate has been in place for care workers since November and providers in the sector - which was already suffering staff shortages - have lost members of their workforce as a result.

Should the u-turn - which is currently being consulted on - go ahead though, it would mean care providers would once again be able to employ unvaccinated workers, opening the door for people who lost their jobs over it to return.

However, union bosses have warned the sector may struggle to convince these people to return - even if they wanted them to.

Jonathan Dunning, Norfolk branch secretary of UNISON. Photo : Steve Adams - Credit: Steve Adams

Jonathan Dunning, branch secretary of Unison Norfolk, said: "I think after all that happened it would take a lot of persuasion to get people to come back.

"The feeling from our members is that they were treated really shoddily, having put their lives on the line to work tirelessly through the pandemic - working excessive hours for incredibly low pay."

When the November deadline passed, around 4pc of care sector workers in Norfolk had not received a first dose of the vaccine, with more than 300 people standing to lose their jobs as a result.

Mr Dunning added: "I suspect the moving of the goalposts will have caused a lot of anger among care sector employers and employees alike."

Steve Dorrington, who runs care homes in Wells, Watton and Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

Steve Dorrington, who runs care homes in Watton, Dereham and Wells with his wife Lorraine, said after a big push to encourage workers to have the vaccine, the company only ended up giving notice to four members of staff because of the mandate.

But he said he would open the door to any former care workers to return should the change be confirmed.

He said: "I think the mandate should have been across the board from the beginning, if at all, rather than just the care sector.

"I'm sure some family perhaps won't be impressed with their loved ones being treated by unvaccinated people."

The shift was announced by the health secretary on Monday - just days before the deadline for health workers to choose between having their first dose of the vaccine or face redeployment or the sack.

A spokesperson for the NHS in Norfolk and Waveney, said: “As a system, we have always been clear that encouraging as many health and care staff as possible to get vaccinated is the right approach for staff to protect their patients, their families and their colleagues.

“Huge effort has been put into increasing the already high take-up among NHS staff, and teams across Norfolk and Waveney continue to work exceptionally hard to ensure vaccinations are accessible for remaining staff to take up their opportunity of a vaccination.”