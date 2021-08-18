'Steady stream' of teenagers taking up first Covid vaccine

Published: 11:15 AM August 18, 2021

The CCG is reporting that 16 and 17 year olds are embracing the opportunity to get the jab. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Young people aged 16 and 17 are embracing the opportunity to take up their vaccine during the summer holidays in Norfolk and Waveney.

The JCVI announced on August 4, young people aged 16 and 17 would be able to get vaccinated without their parents' consent.

The government aims for the age group to have been offered their first dose by August 23.

GP Dr Clare Hambling shared her delight having seen a “steady stream” of young people arrive for their vaccination at the weekend.

On Twitter, the CCG board member said: “They understand the importance in looking after themselves and everyone around them.”

You may also want to watch:

So far nearly 1.5m doses have been distributed by the Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).

Cath Byford, chief nurse, said: “We have worked hard to be as flexible as possible and provide a service which is easy and convenient for local people to access, and early evidence suggests that the 16 to 17 year old age group has embraced the opportunity to have the jab, which will protect both them and others from COVID-19 while reducing the chances of death and symptomatic disease.

“We would urge anyone who hasn’t yet been vaccinated to come forward as soon as possible to get the very best protection before the autumn and winter, and younger people to have the single dose recommended by experts before schools, colleges and universities reopen in September.”

Are you under 18 and have taken up your Covid vaccine? Get in touch by emailing clarissa.place@archant.co.uk