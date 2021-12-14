Analysis: Omicron - Overreaction or the correct approach?

The vaccine booster acceleration has come after the emergence of the Omicron Covid variant. - Credit: Denise Bradley

When prime minister Boris Johnson announced Plan B coronavirus restrictions would be brought in, it was a response to the emergence of the Omicron variant in South Africa.

He said the measures would "buy the time" to get more booster jabs into arms and to understand exactly what the impact of the new strain would be.

The booster roll-out has been accelerated, creating a challenge for the NHS and potential delays for patients wanting to see their GPs.

And the restrictions are now in place, putting many Christmas plans in jeopardy, as people cancel parties and re-evaluate their festive arrangements in the shadow of what Mr Johnson described dramatically as a "tidal wave" of Omicron heading towards the UK.

Yet there are voices out there who are wondering whether the UK has overreacted to the threat of the new variant. There is evidence emerging from South Africa suggesting that most cases are mild. If that is so, then has the reaction in the UK been proportionate?

Well, as we have learned when discussing coronavirus, things are far from straightforward and predictions can often look rash.

One of those voices suggesting the UK has overreacted is Dr Angelique Coetzee, chairwoman of the South African Medical Association. She has accused the government of "verging on hysteria" in its handling of the Omicron threat.

She told the Commons Science and Technology Committee she agrees with a new study from the South African Medical Research Council suggesting the strain may be 29pc less severe than the first wave of infection that swept the country.

She said "we don't have all the answers" but the clinical picture so far is that people are mostly suffering mild illness from Omicron.

Dr Coetzee said some people are getting breakthrough infections if they are vaccinated or if they have had Covid before, but cases seemed to be milder, especially for the vaccinated.

She said it was hard to differentiate between patients with the Delta variant and those with Omicron, but intensive care units "are still not overwhelmed".

It comes as a new study, based on preliminary data from the initial three weeks of the South African surge, suggested two doses of Pfizer makes vaccinated people 70pc less likely to end up in hospital than those who have not had jabs.

Overall, adults infected with Omicron were 29pc less likely to need hospital care compared with earlier variants, the study found.

But there are limits to the lessons that the UK can learn from South African data. The study was in a population where most had had a previous Covid infection - as high as 70pc of people in some areas of Gauteng province. That is a far higher proportion than in the UK. There are also other significant demographic differences between the populations of South Africa and the UK that may mean the impact of Omicron will be different in the two countries.

It is these factors that are leading scientists to warn that it is too early to infer too much from the South African results, in terms of the impact on the UK, hence those warnings from Boris Johnson and others that talk of a "milder strain" is unhelpful.

England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty told a virtual cabinet meeting on Tuesday that it is "too early to say how severe" the strain is.

Meanwhile, Dr Michael Head, senior research fellow in global health at the University of Southampton, said the analysis covers just three weeks of data and "it is important to avoid inferring too much right now from any national scenario".

He added: "For example, the narrative around South Africa is that Omicron may be much milder, whereas reports out of Denmark broadly suggests the opposite.

"This reflects the uncertainty of new data. Within that, factors include the different levels of exposure to Covid-19 and previous infection, levels of vaccination and potential waning of immunity, and also age ranges infected thus far."

The other consideration is that even if most of those infected with Omicron have mild symptoms, some will not. And if it as transmissible as is feared - and there is far more agreement on that particular point - then there are going to be a large number of cases, with a sizeable proportion of people who may become seriously unwell.

Virus expert Paul Hunter, from the University of East Anglia's School of Medicine, said the booster jab acceleration would have been necessary even without the rise of Omicron.

Writing for The Conversation, he said, while early reports suggested Omicron caused less severe disease, it still posed a risk to the most vulnerable.

He said: "Even before the arrival of Omicron, it was becoming clear that boosters were needed – data was showing vaccine protection declining after 90 days."

He said research which has yet to be peer reviewed, suggested that 20 weeks after second vaccinations, people over 65 were only 37pc protected against symptomatic Covid-19 if they had been given the AstraZeneca vaccine, with the figure 55pc for those who had Pfizer jabs.

He said there was still little hard data on Omicron, but its mutations meant protection was likely to be lower still - but boosters should help.

Prof Hunter said: "Omicron also appears to have some ability to get around existing immunity, whether from vaccination or infection.

"However, it seems less able to do this when people are boosted with a third vaccine dose."