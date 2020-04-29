Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus death toll jumps by 3,800 following new data

PUBLISHED: 18:07 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:45 29 April 2020

Screen grab of Medical Director at Public Health England Professor Yvonne Doyle during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday April 29, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: PA Video/PA Wire

Screen grab of Medical Director at Public Health England Professor Yvonne Doyle during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday April 29, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: PA Video/PA Wire

More than 26,000 people with confirmed coronavirus have died in hospitals, care homes and elsewhere in the UK, new figures show.

The government announced from Wednesday, figures would now include the total number of deaths in the UK across all locations, including hospitals, care homes and in the community, where a person had tested positive for Covid-19.

It brings the number of people to have died across the UK from the virus to 26,097, 17pc higher than previous data showed.

The latest figures have been revised retrospectively by PHE since the first coronavirus-related death to include additional data sources over the period of March 2 to April 28.

Of the additional 3,811 deaths recorded in the period, 70pc occurred outside hospital.

There was a 30pc of the additional deaths in hospital, which have been identified through PHE’s laboratory system and not reported to NHS England.

Read more: Two more coronavirus deaths reported in Norfolk’s hospitals

Dr Yvonne Doyle, medical director at PHE, said: “Every death from COVID-19 is a tragedy. Tracking the daily death count is vital to help us understand the impact of the disease.

“These more complete data will give us a fuller and more up to date picture of deaths in England and will inform the government’s approach as we continue to protect the public.”

She said weekly figures produced by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) include suspected cases where a test had not taken place and would therefore show more deaths.

On Tuesday, ONS’s weekly figures showed more than 4,300 care home residents across the country have died based on data from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Helen Whately, minister for care, said: “I am determined that people living in care homes continue to receive the best care possible during these challenging times.

“Sadly, this pandemic has already taken many lives, and my heart goes out to all those who have lost loved ones before their time.

Today’s data cannot bring them back but it can help us to better understand the impact this outbreak is having on those living in care homes so that we can continue to do everything in our power to protect them.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Mystery person in Black Death plague costume ‘terrifying’ community

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Arrival of asylum seekers in village sparks complaints and compassion

The entrance to the Officers' Mess building at the former RAF Coltishall site which is being used for emergency accommodation. Picture: Neil Perry

John Lewis to close some stores permanently following lockdown

John Lewis is reportedly looking to close some stores permanently after lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Man jailed for sex attack which had profound effect on teen victim

David Bowery. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Warnings from police after groups gather in superstore car park

Police issues warnings at Sainsbury's and the recreation ground in Attleborough. Pic: Breckland police.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Mystery person in Black Death plague costume ‘terrifying’ community

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Police called to ‘manage’ B&Q shoppers at Norfolk store

B&Q opens again after closing because of coronavirus. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Cafes that closed under lockdown are starting to reopen

An afternoon tea from Binky's can be delivered to your door or for a friend or relative celebrating something special Picture: Binky's

Arrival of asylum seekers in village sparks complaints and compassion

The entrance to the Officers' Mess building at the former RAF Coltishall site which is being used for emergency accommodation. Picture: Neil Perry

John Lewis to close some stores permanently following lockdown

John Lewis is reportedly looking to close some stores permanently after lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Teenager dies a week after car flips into field

Police said a 17-year-old has died following a collision that happened on Station Road, close to the junction with Hill Road Picture: Google

John Lewis to close some stores permanently following lockdown

John Lewis is reportedly looking to close some stores permanently after lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

KFC re-opens restaurants for deliveries

KFC in Mile Cross Lane, Norwich is open for deliveries. Pic: Archant

Two more coronavirus deaths reported in Norfolk’s hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus death toll jumps by 3,800 following new data

Screen grab of Medical Director at Public Health England Professor Yvonne Doyle during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday April 29, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: PA Video/PA Wire
Drive 24