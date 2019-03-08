Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Extra routine ultrasound could have benefits for mother and baby, Norwich researchers say

PUBLISHED: 07:48 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 07:48 17 April 2019

A study by the Universities of Cambridge and East Anglia has found that an additional routine ultrasound at 36 weeks could have benefits for mothers and babies. Picture: PA/Danny Lawson

A study by the Universities of Cambridge and East Anglia has found that an additional routine ultrasound at 36 weeks could have benefits for mothers and babies. Picture: PA/Danny Lawson

Archant

An extra ultrasound in the final stages of pregnancy could benefit mothers and babies as well as saving money for health services, according to researchers at the University of East Anglia (UEA).

A new study shows an additional routine ultrasound at 36 weeks could be particularly helpful in identifying breech babies – when the baby's feet or buttocks emerge first at birth – to then develop plans with the mother for delivery, including an elective caesarian section.

The study, led by the University of Cambridge in collaboration with UEA, found that by routinely using ultrasound scanning undiagnosed breech presentations in labour could be avoided, lowering the risk of complications – including death – for both mother and baby.

The research team performed screening ultrasounds for 3,879 women in England who were 36 weeks into their first pregnancy.

A total of 179 women (4.6pc) were diagnosed with breech presentation by the scan – but in more than half of these cases (55pc) there was no prior suspicion that the baby was in breech.

Dr Ed Wilson, from UEA's health economics group in the Norwich Medical School, said: “We estimate that UK-wide routine scanning could prevent around 15,000 undiagnosed breech presentations, more than 4,000 emergency caesarean sections and between seven and eight baby deaths per year.

“We also looked into the costs of additional scans and found that if scans could be done for less than £12.90 each, it could be cost-saving to the NHS.

“If ultrasound screening could be provided at such a low cost, for example by making it a part of a standard midwife appointment, routinely offering ultrasound scans could well represent a good use of NHS resources.”

Gordon Smith, professor of obstetrics and gynaecology at the University of Cambridge and chief investigator of the study, said: “We believe the study highlights an opportunity to identify women at increased risk of a complicated birth.

“It seems likely that screening for breech presentation near term could be introduced in a cost-effective manner and this should be considered by the NHS and other health systems.”

Most Read

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Documentary featuring double Suffolk murder airs on national TV

The police investigation into the murders of Peter and Sylvia Stuart in Weybread in 2016. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Embattled building firm goes into liquidation owing £100,000

Imogen Ashwin has been living in a caravan since May after her builder walked out on the renovation of her home. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Puppy breeders forced to leave dream home behind in bid to save their business

A pair of puppies bred at Blackberry Pups in Hilgay. Picture: Courtesy of Dawn Holland

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

Most Read

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

Horrified mother-of-two finds family cat with both ears cut off in brutal knife attack

Georgina Barnes was horrified to find someone had mutilated her cat, Bubba, with a knife. He came home with both of his ears cut and a deep gash on his back. Picture: Georgina Barnes

Norfolk man dies in National Diving Centre tragedy

A man from Great Yarmouth has died following an accident at the National Diving and Activity Centre in Gloucestershire. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Never in doubt. Tim Krul gets Daniel Farke’s vote

Tim Krul denied Wigan striker Leon Clarke in a crucial moment. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

Embattled building firm goes into liquidation owing £100,000

Imogen Ashwin has been living in a caravan since May after her builder walked out on the renovation of her home. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Extra routine ultrasound could have benefits for mother and baby, Norwich researchers say

A study by the Universities of Cambridge and East Anglia has found that an additional routine ultrasound at 36 weeks could have benefits for mothers and babies. Picture: PA/Danny Lawson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists