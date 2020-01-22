Search

Advanced search

Bid to help find out if exercise could help teens with depression

PUBLISHED: 07:05 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 07:05 22 January 2020

Researchers at the UEA are taking part in study to test whether group exercise could help teenagers with depression. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Researchers at the UEA are taking part in study to test whether group exercise could help teenagers with depression. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Scientists from Norwich are taking part in a project to find out whether exercise could help treat depression in young people.

It has long been established that exercise can help with depression.

But now researchers from the University of East Anglia want to find whether encouraging teenagers to exercise as part of a group could help treat mild to moderate depression in young people.

The study will compare the benefits of high and low intensity group exercise for young people living with depression, with spending time with a group of their peers.

You may also want to watch:

Teenagers in the East of England will be the first to take part in the READY Trial (Randomised trial of Energetic Activity for Depression in Young people) - before it is rolled out to involve 1,000 young people nationwide.

The multi-disciplinary trial will include health, psychology, and exercise researchers and has received £2.37m in funding from the National Institute for Health Research.

It will be led by the University of Hertfordshire, in collaboration with UEA's Clinical Trials Unit, the University of Bedfordshire, Mental Health Trusts in Hertfordshire and Norfolk and Suffolk and local community sports provider organisations.

Prof Andy Jones, from UEA's Norwich Medical School, said: "We are very pleased to be part of this important study, which will explore whether taking part in group exercise could help as an intervention for young people with depression."

Dr Daksha Trivedi, from the University of Hertfordshire, who is co-lead researcher on the project said: "We will be working closely with Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) and GPs to sensitively work with families and health providers to research and potentially find effective use of behavioural medicine and exercise to treat depression."

Dr Tim Clarke, from the Children, Family and Young People's Mental Health Service at Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust, said: "This is a great opportunity to explore an intervention that expands traditional offers of support for young people with low mood and could potentially improve provision and increase access to evidence based interventions.

Most Read

Public rush to help drivers as two cars flip in dramatic city road collision

Police, ambulance and fire were called to the scene of a two vehicle RTC on Lakenham Road. Picture: Archant

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Café in city park forced to close

Café Park Britannia at Waterloo Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tributes paid to teenager with ‘cheeky glint in his eye’

Tributes have been paid to Joseph Chapman. Pictures: Chapman family

Man drowned dog in Norwich river by wrapping her legs in a rucksack so she couldn’t swim to safety

Wayne Waithe leaving Norwich Magistrates' Court for causing unnecessary suffering to a dog. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

Award-winning hotel and wedding venue goes up for sale for £2.25m

Timbers Country Lodge for sale. Pic: Savills

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Shop closes down with sale of up to 90% off

House when it opened in Chapelfield. Pic: Archant library/House

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Public rush to help drivers as two cars flip in dramatic city road collision

Police, ambulance and fire were called to the scene of a two vehicle RTC on Lakenham Road. Picture: Archant

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Tributes paid to teenager with ‘cheeky glint in his eye’

Tributes have been paid to Joseph Chapman. Pictures: Chapman family

Men caught on CCTV shocked to be linked with pensioner theft

Osman Salimov and Salim Baranov, who were work at Pizza House in Eye, were arrested over the theft of cash from a pensioner in Diss but no further action will be taken against them. Picture: Simon Parkin

Schools remain closed due to flooding and heating problems

Falcon Junior School, Norwich, which is shut due to flooding issues. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists