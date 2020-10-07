UEA reveals 30 students have coronavirus

The UEA has confirmed that 30 students have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

There are 30 University of East Anglia students who have tested positive for coronavirus, it has revealed.

The university, which has thousands of students, said that 17 lived on campus and the remaining 13 lived off campus.

Last Tuesday, the UEA reported two students had been diagnosed with the virus.

More than 75pc of the students who have contracted Covid-19 were identified by the university’s own groundbreaking swab test that provides results in 24 hours.

The test, which tells people if they have the virus at the time of testing, is being offered on a voluntary basis to all students at the UEA and staff who are regularly working on campus.

A university spokesperson said: “Our own testing initiative scheme, working in partnership with the Earlham Institute, has helped to identify more than three-quarters of the students who have tested positive on campus, which demonstrates the importance of testing and making campus safer for everyone.”

Around 100 students are also self-isolating on campus.

The spokesperson added: “We are following the Government guidelines on households isolating and we currently have around 100 students self-isolating on campus, who are being supported throughout this process.”

It comes days after staff at the coronavirus-hit Northumbria University called on vice-chancellor Andrew Wathey to resign as UCU members agreed to ballot for industrial action over health and safety concerns.

The university announced on Friday that 770 students had tested positive to Covid-19, including 78 who were symptomatic, with those testing positive now self-isolating in their accommodation.

Meanwhile, Manchester University, where there have been more than 1,000 coronavirus cases since September 21, has joined with Manchester Metropolitan University and the University of Sheffield in announcing a move to online learning to protect the health of students and staff.

Overall, more than 50 universities in the UK have confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Earlier, the universities minister said students could call a new helpline if they had concerns about coronavirus.

Michelle Donelan announced the Department for Education (DfE) is launching a hotline this week - in conjunction with Public Health England (PHE) - dedicated to university staff and students.

The minister said it would be “unacceptable” for students to pay high tuition fees if an institution failed to provide support or high quality provision.