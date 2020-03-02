UEA medical student reaches grand final of competition

A Norwich medical student has reached the national final of a prestigious surgical competition.

Maria Stefil, from the University of East Anglia, will compete in the grand final of the surgical skills competition after being crowned the East of England heat winner.

The Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh contest sees final year medical students from across the UK demonstrate surgical skills across a series of challenges.

Maria said: "Generally, medical students are exposed to a limited range of surgical skills as part of the undergraduate curriculum, and it was therefore a very unique and exciting opportunity to learn and practise more advanced skills such as laparoscopy.

"I am thrilled about the grand final as I am sure that the bar will be set even higher."

The final 20 will compete for the title when the final takes place on March 14.