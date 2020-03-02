Search

Advanced search

UEA medical student reaches grand final of competition

PUBLISHED: 17:27 02 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:29 02 March 2020

Maria Stefil (centre) won the East of England region heat of the nationawide surgical skills competition and will now compete in the final. Picture: Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh

Maria Stefil (centre) won the East of England region heat of the nationawide surgical skills competition and will now compete in the final. Picture: Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh

Archant

A Norwich medical student has reached the national final of a prestigious surgical competition.

Maria Stefil, from the University of East Anglia, will compete in the grand final of the surgical skills competition after being crowned the East of England heat winner.

You may also want to watch:

The Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh contest sees final year medical students from across the UK demonstrate surgical skills across a series of challenges.

Maria said: "Generally, medical students are exposed to a limited range of surgical skills as part of the undergraduate curriculum, and it was therefore a very unique and exciting opportunity to learn and practise more advanced skills such as laparoscopy.

"I am thrilled about the grand final as I am sure that the bar will be set even higher."

The final 20 will compete for the title when the final takes place on March 14.

Most Read

Car on fire on NDR

A car was on fire on the NDR. Picture: Kev Bridgwater / Albies Taxi

Owner of bust holiday park banned from selling mansion

Simon and Lisa Moir's home in Matching Green, Essex. The High Court has frozen their assets after a

A47 shut in both directions after serious crash

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Recreation plan for village which is set to double in size

Cringleford, near Norwich, is set to double in population over the next decade due to major developments in the village. Picture: Mike Page

Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings

Sid Johnson is looking for Lilias Morgan, who he met in the late 60s. Picture: Aberdeen Evening Express

Most Read

Car on fire on NDR

A car was on fire on the NDR. Picture: Kev Bridgwater / Albies Taxi

Owner of bust holiday park banned from selling mansion

Simon and Lisa Moir's home in Matching Green, Essex. The High Court has frozen their assets after a

A47 shut in both directions after serious crash

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Recreation plan for village which is set to double in size

Cringleford, near Norwich, is set to double in population over the next decade due to major developments in the village. Picture: Mike Page

Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings

Sid Johnson is looking for Lilias Morgan, who he met in the late 60s. Picture: Aberdeen Evening Express

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Owner of bust holiday park banned from selling mansion

Simon and Lisa Moir's home in Matching Green, Essex. The High Court has frozen their assets after a

A47 shut in both directions after serious crash

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings

Sid Johnson is looking for Lilias Morgan, who he met in the late 60s. Picture: Aberdeen Evening Express

Norwich woman becomes millionaire through Premium Bonds

A woman from Norwich has won a £1m thanks to premium bonds. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/NAPA74.

Recreation plan for village which is set to double in size

Cringleford, near Norwich, is set to double in population over the next decade due to major developments in the village. Picture: Mike Page
Drive 24