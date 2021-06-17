UEA researching impact of care home restrictions during lockdown

Video

Published: 4:54 PM June 17, 2021

The University of East Anglia is researching the impact of restrictions on care home residents, staff and visitors during the Covid-19 pandemic. - Credit: Getty Images

A major study is under way to find out how people who live, work and visit care homes can be better protected in future outbreaks of infectious diseases.

The study involves University of East Anglia (UEA) researchers and will investigate how care home residents and staff as well as relatives have coped with Covid-19 infection-control measures.

These include mask-wearing, visiting restrictions and social distancing during the pandemic and researchers will work with 15 care homes in East Anglia.

The study has been funded by the National Institute of Health Research School of Social Care Research.

Lead researcher, Dr Kathleen Lane, from UEA’s school of health sciences, said: “We do not know how those who live and work in care homes have coped with these infection-control measures or whether they met their needs.

“Our study will explore these questions. We hope to gain as full a perspective as possible."















