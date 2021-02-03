Published: 10:41 AM February 3, 2021

A team from the UEA is currently recruiting online for volunteers to take part in the Driver Effect of Cognitive Impairment and Spatial Orientation and Navigation (DECISION) study - Credit: SUPPLIED

A team of scientists in Norwich investigating the changes in everyday driving in people aged over 65 is calling on volunteers to help with research.

Taking place at the University of East Anglia, the study aims to establish whether thinking and spatial navigation changes affect everyday driving, and how.

Led by Professor Michael Hornberger, the team is currently recruiting online for volunteers to take part in the Driver Effect of Cognitive Impairment and Spatial Orientation and Navigation (DECISION) study.

The research is being led by UEA professor Michael Hornberger - Credit: UEA

He said: "Driving is such an essential part of our lives, not only when we work but also in retirement when many people are dependent on the car to get around, especially if they live in more rural areas. However, surprisingly little is known on how the cognitive changes during ageing impact our driving. This becomes particularly relevant when older people develop the first symptoms of dementia, which might impact their driving behaviour.

“Spatial disorientation in Alzheimer’s disease can have serious consequences, leading to people potentially becoming lost, which in turn can impact driving behaviour. The study will help inform future policies on how to assess driving changes in older people and those with earliest cognitive changes, such as in dementia.”

The Department for Transport is funding the research, which comprises an online study and an in-person study. People over the age of 65, who actively drive, can take part and are asked to complete online questionnaires and memory and thinking tests related to their driving history.

Tim Parry, director at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “Without volunteers, we will not be able to make the progress in research that people with dementia and their loved ones deserve.

Tim Parry, director at Alzheimer’s Research UK - Credit: Alzheimer’s Research UK

“Volunteering for dementia research can be extremely rewarding and is vital for helping get important studies off the ground.”

To sign up and register an interest in taking part in the studies, ring Alzheimer’s Research UK’s Dementia Research Infoline on 0300 111 5111 or visit the Join Dementia Research website.