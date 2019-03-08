Search

Diabetes screening in pharmacies could be key to quelling disease rise, say UEA researchers

PUBLISHED: 07:29 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:58 27 March 2019

A nurse gives a patient a diabetes test. Research by the University of East Anglia has highlighted the benefits of screening tests in pharmacies. Pic: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

A nurse gives a patient a diabetes test. Research by the University of East Anglia has highlighted the benefits of screening tests in pharmacies. Pic: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

PA Wire

Pharmacies could play a key role in screening patients for type 2 diabetes, to help with early diagnosis of the disease and significantly reduce NHS costs, according to University of East Anglia research.

More than three million people in the UK were diagnosed with diabetes in 2014 and there was an estimated 590,000 people with undiagnosed diabetes.

The estimated cost of type 2 diabetes to the NHS in 2011 was £8.8bn and that is expected to rise from 10pc to 17pc by 2035 – with one third of this due to complications of the disease.

Early identification and treatment of diabetes is known to reduce the incidence of complications. Screening services increase the number of diabetes diagnoses and results in cases being identified 3.3 years earlier on average.

The research team, which worked with Boots UK, investigated the cost-effectiveness of community pharmacy based type 2 diabetes screening in two pilot areas – Leicester and Surrey.

Almost 330 people took part and data was collected over six months in 2014.

They found the cost per test and identification rates in patients were similar to those reported through medical practices for type 2 diabetes.

Efficiency of the screening service was also improved through the use of a risk screening tool questionnaire, which reduced the number of tests needed.

Researchers believe locating a community pharmacy type 2 diabetes screening service in areas of suspected greater prevalence, and increasing the proportion of patients who follow pharmacist advice to attend their medical practice, would significantly improve the cost-effectiveness of the service.

Prof David Wright, from UEA’s School of Pharmacy, said: “This study shows that screening though community pharmacies is no more costly or less effective than undertaken through other routes.

“For such services to be cost-effective however, we also need to intervene in those identified as ‘high risk’ to prevent progression to diabetes.

“This is a natural addition to the diabetes screening process and, with appropriate funding, is something which community pharmacists can effectively do to contribute to the public health agenda.”

Marc Donovan, chief pharmacist at Boots UK, said: “This research highlights that there is a real opportunity for pharmacies in the UK to offer community based type 2 diabetes screenings and continue to support the services offered in GP practices.

“Not only does screening support patients by increasing early identification and treatment of type 2 diabetes, it is also known to reduce the incidence of complications, have a positive impact on costs to the NHS and, ultimately, supports the government’s public health agenda.”

