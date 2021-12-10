Omicron ‘increasing rapidly’ nationally, Norfolk expert says

Cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant are doubling every two to three days, a Norfolk expert has said.

It comes as latest figures show Covid cases in the East of England have climbed to their highest level since January.

Professor Alastair Grant, from the University of East Anglia (UEA), said the R-rate for Omicron could be as high as 3.47 based on figures from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

The R-rate is the average number of people that one infected person will pass a virus on to.

England’s latest overall R-number means that on average, every 10 people with coronavirus will infect between nine and 11 others.

Evidence that numbers were increasing prompted the government to trigger ‘Plan B’ and announce new Covid rules, including working from home if possible and wearing masks in more public places.

“The picture has changed very quickly from last Thursday when we were saying there might be something to be a bit concerned about to Monday evening when it was clear cases were growing rapidly,” said Prof Grant.

Professor Alastair Grant of the University of East Anglia. - Credit: Archant

“They are roughly doubling every two to three days, and if that continues numbers will increase to a significant level.

“Things have moved very quickly but that is why the Plan B proposals moved forward.”

Data for the week to December 5 shows there were 552.4 total coronavirus cases per 100,000 in this region, the highest since the week to January 10.

London also recorded its highest rate since the start of the year while the South East had the highest regional rate in England in the three most recent weeks, suggesting it is one of the main areas of the UK driving the current spike in cases.

Government coronavirus advert on a billboard. - Credit: PA

Prof Grant said data showed Omicron cases were centred on London and the East Midlands but that numbers were increasing across England.

“In Norfolk numbers are very low,” he said. “There is a very small number of confirmed cases in zeros, ones, twos and threes in each of the district council areas.

“However when I did my calculations on Monday my estimate was there were a couple of thousand cases in England and that has probably doubled or more since then.

“We are talking about several thousand cases across England and it is probably doubling every two and half to three days.”

New measures mean people have to wear mask in more places as Covid cases rise in the run up to Christmas. - Credit: PA

He said it was hard to tell how high the number of cases would be by Christmas.

“Numbers of the Delta variant have been staying roughly level since late summer and those infections will be reduced a bit by the measures being taken, though it will continue and Omicron will then be on top of that,” he said.

“So numbers in total are likely to go up. Exactly how far is really hard to predict at this stage though it is likely to be considerably.

“The real uncertainty is what will happen to hospitalisations.

“We have been seeing cases in over-55s, who are more likely to be hospitalised, decreasing very sharply over the last few weeks as a result of booster vaccinations.

“That will continue but what we don’t know is what proportion of those older people are likely to get infected with Omicron despite having been vaccinated.”

UKHSA had published some detail on the distribution of Omicron

Numbers in week ending 6th December are highest in London at just under 3% of the totalhttps://t.co/11S9DegYOq pic.twitter.com/8Pssq7Wkff — Alastair Grant (@AlastairGrant4) December 8, 2021

He added: “The indication is that more people are becoming infected with Omicron despite being vaccinated than has been the case previously.

“We have booster vaccinations going out so the level of protection is increasing but if you’ve been boosted the indication is that you are still more likely to get Omicron than you are to get Delta.”

Prof Grant urged people to get Covid vaccinated. - Credit: PA

Extra measures including more use of face masks was likely to have some impact in slowing transmission but vaccination was “still the most effective control”, said Prof Grant.

“If people haven’t been vaccinated I would very strongly encourage them to get their vaccinations as soon as possible. If people are eligible for a booster then they should take up that offer as soon as they can,” he said.