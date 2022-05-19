UEA expert says 'ring vaccination' should quell monkeypox fears

A leading expert in virology from the University of East Anglia has said he expects 'ring vaccination' to prevent a wider outbreak of monkeypox.

Nine cases of the disease, which is a milder variant of smallpox, have been detected in the UK, prompting concerns that it could be spreading in the community.

But Prof Paul Hunter, a professor in virology at the UEA's School of Medicine, said health leaders were responding to the outbreak with a tactic known as 'ring vaccination', which involves vaccinating close contacts of individual cases.

"Monkeypox is a disease that is related to smallpox with similar, but less severe symptoms," he said.

"There is a vaccine available against it, which is the same one that protects you from smallpox and has around 85pc effectiveness.

"What the United Kingdom is doing to deal with this is ring vaccination, which is when close contacts of the cases are vaccinated, which should bring it to an end in the not so distant future."

Prof Hunter became prominent during the Covid-19 pandemic, using his background in infectious diseases to provide expert analysis to the public on the unfolding situation.

He has already been a leading voice providing commentary on the developing monkeypox outbreak.

Prof Hunter added: "I do not believe [monkeypox] will pose a wider threat but it will need to be contained over the coming weeks.

"It is spread by close skin-to-skin contact, often sexually but it is not exclusively a sexual transmitted disease."

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said there are currently nine cases in the country, one of which was reported in London and another in the south-east of the country.

Monkeypox is usually linked with travel to West Africa.

The UKHSA says the virus does not usually spread easily and the risk to people is low.

The two most recent cases have no links with six others previously confirmed, with these cases self-identifying as gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men.

UKHSA says people in these communities should be alert to unusual rashes or lesions on any part of their body, especially their genitalia, and contact a sexual health service if they have concerns.

Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UKHSA, said: "These latest cases, together with reports of cases in countries across Europe, confirms our initial concerns that there could be spread of monkeypox within our communities."

