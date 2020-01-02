Search

Advanced search

Volunteers from Norfolk wanted for study into whether Mediterranean diet could prevent dementia

02 January, 2020 - 00:01
Researchers are appealing for volunteers to help with a study looking at the health benefits of Mediterranean-style diets. Pic: Denise Bradley

Researchers are appealing for volunteers to help with a study looking at the health benefits of Mediterranean-style diets. Pic: Denise Bradley

©Archant Photographic 2009

Scientists studying dementia are appealing for volunteers to help them investigate how feasible it is for people to take up and stick to a Mediterranean-style diet.

Anne-Marie Minihane, from the University of East Anglia. Pic: Archant Library.Anne-Marie Minihane, from the University of East Anglia. Pic: Archant Library.

Researchers at the University of East Anglia are looking for healthy volunteers between the ages of 55 and 74 for the research - which could lead to a bigger study into the effects of healthy eating and exercise on dementia risk.

There are an estimated 14,000 people in Norfolk living with dementia, and that number is set to rise to 19,000 by 2025.

While risk factors for dementia are complex, the latest research shows that there are things within people's control that could help reduce dementia risk, including keeping their heart healthy.

Prof Anne-Marie Minihane, from Norwich Medical School, is leading part of a clinical trial, known as the Med-Ex Feasibility Study.

The six-month trial is designed to encourage people with a higher risk of heart disease to adopt a Mediterranean-style diet and take more exercise.

You may also want to watch:

Dementia risk and the risk of heart disease are closely intertwined, with current evidence suggesting that what is good for the heart tends to be good for the head.

If successful, this research could lead to a much larger trial to determine the effects of exercise and healthy eating on dementia risk.

Alzheimer's Research UK funded the trial through the Mike Gooley Trailfinders Charity Prevention and Risk Reduction fund and the project is a collaboration between research teams at UEA, Newcastle University, and the Universities of Birmingham and Aberdeen.

And Prof Minihane said: "A Mediterranean-style diet that is low in meat and dairy but rich in fresh fruit and vegetables, cereals, beans, nuts, fish and 'healthy' fats like olive oil, has been linked to a range of health benefits.

"This trial is looking at whether it's feasible for people to take up and stick to a Mediterranean diet and will also investigate any potential protective effects against memory and thinking problems.

"Generally, prevention is even better than a cure, so if we can stop memory problems from starting it could prove to be a real game-changer."

People interested in taking part can call Alzheimer's Research UK Dementia Research on 0300 111 5111 or sign up online at joindementiaresearch.nihr.ac.uk

Most Read

Building fire breaks out in Broads village

Firefighters are on the scene of a building fire in Halvergate. Photo: Denise Bradley

Four under investigation still as probe continues into Norwich brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Speeding A11 driver who had two-year-old child in car arrested for drug-driving

Police officers arrested a driver on the A11 at Mildenhall on New Year's Day after he tested positive for drugs. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘We heard a loud bang like a bomb was going off’ - car crashes into pub and market stall

The car which crashed on Great Yarmouth Market Place on New Year's Day 2020 after crashing into the Feathers pub on Market Gates. Picture: Les Wright

First meteor shower of 2020 to light up Norfolk skies

Everything you need to know about how to watch the next meteor shower. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Man in 20s dies in crash

Police are on the scene at the A1145 in Great Massingham near King's Lynn where a car and van have collided. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Drink-driver rolls car 30 minutes into New Year

Police arrested a driver on suspicion of drink driving just before 12.30pm in King's Lynn. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Car crashes into house in early hours of New Year’s Day

A house has been damaged by a car following an incident in Gloucester Way in Thetford. Photo: Simon Parkin

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Four under investigation still as probe continues into Norwich brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Speeding A11 driver who had two-year-old child in car arrested for drug-driving

Police officers arrested a driver on the A11 at Mildenhall on New Year's Day after he tested positive for drugs. Picture: Denise Bradley

Man released under investigation following attack on city doorman

David Aslett's injuries after the assault. Photo: David Aslett/Facebook

Drink-driver rolls car 30 minutes into New Year

Police arrested a driver on suspicion of drink driving just before 12.30pm in King's Lynn. Picture: King's Lynn Police

‘We heard a loud bang like a bomb was going off’ - car crashes into pub and market stall

The car which crashed on Great Yarmouth Market Place on New Year's Day 2020 after crashing into the Feathers pub on Market Gates. Picture: Les Wright
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists