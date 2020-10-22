What do latest Norwich and Norfolk Covid-19 figures tell us?

A large proportion of new coronavirus cases in Norfolk continue to be in and around the part of Norwich where UEA students live and study, according to new figures.

The seven-day average up to October 16 showed Norwich had passed 100 covid cases per 100,000 people, with an ongoing message to the city to work together to prevent the virus’s spread further.

A map from Public Health England shows the highest concentration of cases is around the University of East Anglia, with 54 cases in the seven days from October 10 and October 16 - up from 46 cases between October 1 and 7.

As of October 20 there were 10 new positive Covid cases at the UEA in the last 24 hours, bringing the total in the last seven days to 59.

Areas around the UEA including Bowthorpe and West Earlham have continued to see more cases than other areas of the city, with 12.

The city has recorded more coronavirus cases than in previous weeks, with 106 new cases compared to 56 the week before - but the vast majority of the city is recording fewer than three new cases a week.

As of October 11, the UEA had the highest levels of weekly covid cases, which stood at 475.3 cases per 100,000 people - the highest for the whole city during the whole pandemic.

The next highest infection rate was in Earlham Road and College Road at 95.8 and Bowthorpe and West Earlham at 91.3.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, which is 1.7 miles away from UEA, is treating nine patients in the hospital with a positive coronavirus result, of whom four were being treated in critical care.

Elsewhere in the city, there are six areas with 10 or more new cases, including Bowthorpe and West Earlham (12), Norwich City Centre West (15), New Catton and Mousehold (10) North, Hellesdon South East (11) and Trowse, Poringland and Stoke Holy Cross (11) in the last seven days.

But for the majority of Norwich and Norfolk, areas are reporting between 0 and three cases.

Around Watton, there were 10 cases in the town in the last seven days, which comes after a “small number” of Cranswick Country Food factory workers were confirmed to have contracted coronavirus over a week ago.

The plant said at the time less than 10 people were isolating at home.

Nearby towns and villages to Watton are reporting under 10 cases with Whissonsett, Litcham and Narborough recording 12 cases.

Great Yarmouth, which has also seen a rise in cases in recent weeks has two areas where cases are above 10 including 24 new cases in the central area and Northgate and 22 in Yarmouth Parade.