Search

Advanced search

UEA cancels medical exams, allowing final-year students to join coronavirus fight this summer

PUBLISHED: 16:32 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:14 18 March 2020

The UEA has cancelled written exams for final-year students this summer. Picture: Denise Bradley

The UEA has cancelled written exams for final-year students this summer. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

Medical students will graduate without having to take their final exams this summer because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Cancelling the exams will mean students can still graduate and join the NHS as doctors in August Photo: ArchantCancelling the exams will mean students can still graduate and join the NHS as doctors in August Photo: Archant

The University of East Anglia (UEA) said the decision to cancel the final written exams was “not taken lightly” and it would mean students can start working as doctors from August.

It mimics moves by other medical schools across the country.

A spokesman said the students had spent 20 weeks on clinical placement and were given clinical assessments in March.

“An exam board will review students’ progression through their five years of study,” they said.

You may also want to watch:

“In the meantime, given the need to support the NHS workforce in these difficult times, medical students can volunteer to work in the NHS, although they will not be able to undertake the duties of a qualified doctor.

“We have advised students that they must act within their competence, whilst being supervised and safe.

“We know that some students have already been volunteering and we are incredibly proud of them for this.

“Guidance has been provided to both students affected, and local NHS providers and we are working with them to explore opportunities for our students to contribute.”

The Medical Schools Council said last week that universities should not delay students’ qualification.

An NNUH spokesman said: “Appropriately trained medical students are being offered the opportunity to join our bank staff and support us.

“We will ensure that all students are correctly orientated to our hospital and their skills appropriately matched for specific tasks.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus closes Norfolk schools, including entire secondary school

Open Academy in Norwich. Pic; David Freezer.

Sainsbury’s announces changes to help older people and vulnerable amid panic buying

A sign at Tesco in Dereham. Pic: Archant

More stores close in Norwich’s Chapelfield as a result of coronavirus

The Disney Store in Chapelfield is closing temporarily because of coronavirus. Pic: Archant library

Norfolk hospital confirms it has five cases of coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn where an isolation ward is now in operation Picture: QEH

Why shutting schools would be a disaster for children, parents and the economy

Prime minister Boris Johnson appears ready to force the closure of schools in Norfolk and Suffolk. But is that the best move? Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Woman found dead at Norwich Cathedral

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Coronavirus: List of 35 countries the Foreign Office is advising people not to travel to

The Foreign Office has advised people not to travel to 35 countries. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Department store closes 21 branches due to coronavirus

A much loved department store chain which collapsed into administration in January is closing its final stores after retail was hit by coronavirus concerns. Photo: Archant

Coronavirus closes Norfolk schools, including entire secondary school

Open Academy in Norwich. Pic; David Freezer.

UEA cancels medical exams, allowing final-year students to join coronavirus fight this summer

The UEA has cancelled written exams for final-year students this summer. Picture: Denise Bradley

Why shutting schools would be a disaster for children, parents and the economy

Prime minister Boris Johnson appears ready to force the closure of schools in Norfolk and Suffolk. But is that the best move? Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Sainsbury’s announces changes to help older people and vulnerable amid panic buying

A sign at Tesco in Dereham. Pic: Archant
Drive 24