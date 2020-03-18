UEA cancels medical exams, allowing final-year students to join coronavirus fight this summer

The UEA has cancelled written exams for final-year students this summer. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Medical students will graduate without having to take their final exams this summer because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cancelling the exams will mean students can still graduate and join the NHS as doctors in August Photo: Archant Cancelling the exams will mean students can still graduate and join the NHS as doctors in August Photo: Archant

The University of East Anglia (UEA) said the decision to cancel the final written exams was “not taken lightly” and it would mean students can start working as doctors from August.

It mimics moves by other medical schools across the country.

A spokesman said the students had spent 20 weeks on clinical placement and were given clinical assessments in March.

“An exam board will review students’ progression through their five years of study,” they said.

You may also want to watch:

“In the meantime, given the need to support the NHS workforce in these difficult times, medical students can volunteer to work in the NHS, although they will not be able to undertake the duties of a qualified doctor.

“We have advised students that they must act within their competence, whilst being supervised and safe.

“We know that some students have already been volunteering and we are incredibly proud of them for this.

“Guidance has been provided to both students affected, and local NHS providers and we are working with them to explore opportunities for our students to contribute.”

The Medical Schools Council said last week that universities should not delay students’ qualification.

An NNUH spokesman said: “Appropriately trained medical students are being offered the opportunity to join our bank staff and support us.

“We will ensure that all students are correctly orientated to our hospital and their skills appropriately matched for specific tasks.”