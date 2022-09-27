Breakthrough in calls for diabetes technology in Norfolk and Waveney

Mark Langlands is calling for blood glucose monitors to be made more available in Norfolk and Waveney - Credit: Mark Langlands

Calls for the region to up its game in providing life-altering technology to type one diabetics have been heard.

Diabetic patients in Norfolk and Waveney have been leading calls for blood glucose monitors to be made available on the NHS.

The devices, which can provide patients with real-time readings of levels, were approved by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) earlier this year and have been rolled out nationwide.

However, NHS bosses in the region have been slow off the mark in introducing the technology, with Norfolk and Waveney one of just two areas nationwide to have issued them to fewer than 50pc of diabetics.

But health leaders are now poised to agree to ramp up supplying the devices to patients, with the rollout due to be discussed by the region's integrated care board (ICB) on Tuesday.

Frankie Swords, medical director for NHS Norfolk and Waveney, said: "We have agreed to significantly expand access to devices that help with type one diabetes to monitor their blood glucose levels.

"These wearable devices use sensors to measure a person's glucose levels instead of having to perform multiple finger prick tests every day.

"They can also be set up to alert the wearer if they have very high or low glucose levels, allowing them to take action in real time before an emergency arises.

"This is wonderful news that we hope will transform the quality of life for many of our patients.

"The rollout of these devices to people with type one diabetes will take time, so please bear with us."

The decision has been welcomed by Norwich grandfather Mark Langlands, who has led calls for the devices to be rolled out quicker.

Mr Langlands, 62, pays privately for the technology and said it had made a huge difference to his life.

He said: "It is great news, as just a few months ago the chances of getting one locally were so slim.

"It is great that everyone will now get a chance to have them and have the same opportunities as other people in the country.

"My only worry is that it will still take time - but now there is no excuse for delays."