Two out of three adults in Norfolk overweight or obese, figures show

Two-thirds of adults in Norfolk are classified as either overweight or obese - Credit: PA

People living in Norfolk have been urged to treat obesity as "a problem for everybody" after new figures revealed that two out of three adults in the county are classified as either overweight or obese.

Recent statistics have shown that the proportion of adults in the county that are overweight is the highest it has been in six years, with 64pc of adults in this category.

And in all but two local authority areas this figure has climbed.

The statistics are according to a survey conducted by national public health bosses and are based on body mass index, which is calculated using a person's height and weight, with a BMI of 25 or over considered overweight.

But while some parts of the county saw bigger rises than others, Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk's director of public health, said it needs to be viewed as a more overarching issue.

She said: "The main message here is that two-thirds of us are overweight or obese - singling out groups is unhelpful as this is a problem for everybody.

"I think there are a number of factors which have contributed to obesity slowly rising over the years.

"People are living increasingly sedentary lifestyles, while also having increasingly easy access to calorie dense foods."

The figures show that the three areas with the highest rates in the region are Great Yarmouth (68.7pc), West Norfolk (68.3pc) and North Norfolk (69.3pc).

North Norfolk also saw the most significant increase, up 7.1pc from 2019/20.

Dr Smith said this trend was often seen in areas with higher levels of deprivation or with older populations.

The only two areas of Norfolk which saw decreases in the rate were Breckland (down 3.2pc to 62pc) and Broadland (down 4.4pc to 61.2pc).

Dr Smith said it was too soon to say whether Covid lockdowns, which saw people limited to one hour of outdoor exercise per day, had impacted obesity rates - with most recent figures only showing up to March 2021.

She added: "When the next set of figures become available we may see short term blips, but this is a problem we had before the pandemic came along.

"The issue is not as simple as individuals needing to make more effort - it is really hard to maintain weight.

"I think it is important that there's a balance between the choices we make and the circumstances we find ourselves in."



