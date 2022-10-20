Two GP surgeries near Norwich placed into special measures

Taverham Surgery and Bacon Road Medical Centre have been placed into special measures - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

A healthcare provider has vowed to improve after both of its GP surgeries were placed into special measures.

Taverham Surgery and Bacon Road Medical Centre in Norwich, which are run by Marriott's Medical Practices, have both been rated as inadequate by the Care Quality Commission.

Both practices were inspected in August, with the regulator highlighting a range of concerns before issuing the provider with a warning notice.

Among these were concerns that the practices had not kept track of the vaccination statuses of their staff members and that safeguarding checks had not been carried out on all workers.

The inspection also found that the surgeries had put patients at risk by prescribing them specialist medications without reviewing them.

Both reports read: "We found issues with safe recruitment, risk assessments and audits, monitoring of patients on high-risk medicines, prescribing concerns and the effectiveness of management on safety alerts."

Inspectors also raised concerns about "inconsistencies in the quality of record keeping and coding for medical records".

It added: "This posed a risk to patients and for other health professionals not having access to accurate information they may require to make safe decisions."

A spokesperson for Marriott’s Medical Practices said: “Bacon Road Medical Centre and Taverham Surgery are managed by the same team, who are obviously disappointed to have been given inadequate ratings.

"The team have been working closely with the CQC and NHS Norfolk and Waveney to make the required improvements since the inspections took place and the reports were published.

"We know we need to do better and have worked hard to make significant improvements already.

"We would like to thank our staff and patients for their ongoing commitment and support and look forward to being able to demonstrate our ongoing improvements.”

The results were significant blows for both surgeries, which had previously been rated as good by the regulator.

Bacon Road Medical Centre was last inspected in August 2016 while Taverham Surgery was visited in December 2017 - when it was known as the Taverham Partnership.

The surgeries have been part of the same group since May 2022.

The provider has now been given six months to address the concerns raised by the CQC.