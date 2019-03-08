Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Two more hospital patient deaths linked to listeria in sandwiches

PUBLISHED: 16:45 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:45 14 June 2019

The deaths of wwo more hospital patients has been linked to a listeria outbreak. Pic: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The deaths of wwo more hospital patients has been linked to a listeria outbreak. Pic: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Two more hospital patients have died after eating pre-packaged sandwiches and salads linked to a listeria outbreak, Public Health England has confirmed.

They are among nine patients in England who have been affected, with the investigation having previously confirmed the deaths of two patients from Manchester Royal Infirmary and one at Aintree Hospital in Liverpool.

Sandwiches and salads supplied by the Good Food Chain have been withdrawn and production stopped. The company had been supplying 43 NHS trusts across the UK with meat produced by North Country Cooked meets, which had tested positive for listeria.

Public Health England (PHE) has yet to say where the latest patients to die had been treated.

In a statement on Friday, PHE said: "Since the multi-agency investigation began into listeria cases linked to sandwiches and salads, Public Health England has been analysing previously known cases of listeria from the past two months to see if they are linked to this outbreak.

"Whilst any risk to the public remains low, PHE's Whole Genome Sequencing analysis has identified an additional three cases of listeria linked to this outbreak.

"This brings the total number of confirmed cases to nine. All of the cases of listeria infection were in hospital patients in England.

"Sadly, one of the seriously ill six patients PHE confirmed last week has since died.

"One of the patients confirmed today as linked to the outbreak had already died. This brings the number of deaths linked to this outbreak to five."

You may also want to watch:

The supplier, The Good Food Chain, meat producer North Country Cooked Meats and distributor North Country Quality Foods have voluntarily ceased production during the investigation, PHE said.

"The affected sandwiches and salads were withdrawn from hospitals when the links to the listeria infections were first identified and the multi-agency team then advised NHS organisations not to provide any Good Food Chain products to vulnerable patients.

"Evidence suggests that all individuals ate the affected products before the withdrawal took place in hospitals on the 25 May 2019. The food chain investigations continue."

Dr Nick Phin, deputy director at the national infection service at PHE, said: "To date, there have been no patients linked to this incident outside healthcare organisations, but we continue to investigate.

"Swift action was taken to protect patients and any risk to the public is low. PHE is continuing to analyse all recent and ongoing samples of listeria from hospital patients to understand whether their illness is linked to this outbreak."

In a statement, the Good Food Chain said: "Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the families of those who have died and anyone else who has been affected by this outbreak.

"The underlying cause of it remains unclear.

"We understand that the investigations being carried out are complicated and will involve a number of stakeholders, but we hope the authorities will pursue their inquiries with all urgency so the wider industry can learn any lessons as soon as possible, and so those affected do not have to wait too long for answers.

"For our part, we are co-operating fully and transparently with the FSA (Food Standards Agency) and other authorities, and will continue to do so".

North Country Cooked Meats said previously: "At this stage the company is currently co-operating fully with the environmental health and the FSA in their investigations, and a further statement will be issued in due course."

Most Read

Police continue to probe double stabbing near Norwich railway station

Emergency services called to crash near Norwich railway station. Photo: Taz Ali

Air ambulance lands in Asda car park after elderly woman suffers ‘traumatic injury’

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed at Asda in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Tenant slapped with whopping bill from landlord for office she left years ago

Yvonne Astley. Pic: Archant.

WATCH: Moment car and van collide exiting NDR roundabout

This is the moment two vehicles collided while exiting Wroxham Road roundabout on the Northern Distributor Road. Picture: Jake Hillyard

‘I think maybe it was a bit unfair’ - Spurs loan flop on his time at Norwich City

Marcus Edwards during his one and only appearance for Norwich, against Fulham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

‘I can’t survive selling a dozen pairs a week’ – shoe shop shuts amid high street pressures

Lizzie Stimson opened Lizzie 2 Shoes in Diss two years ago but is to close after struggling to make it pay. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man’s body found in bushes

Emergency services at the scene where a body was found on Cromwell Road, in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

Investigation continues into death of 17-year-old girl found unconscious at market town

Norwich Road in Wymondham, where Stephanie Payne's body was found. Picture Peter Walsh.

WATCH: Moment car and van collide exiting NDR roundabout

This is the moment two vehicles collided while exiting Wroxham Road roundabout on the Northern Distributor Road. Picture: Jake Hillyard

Norwich set to get new Iceland and Home Bargains stores

The Homebase store at Hall Road, which is set to get smaller, with Iceland and Home Bargains sharing the building. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Air ambulance lands in Asda car park after elderly woman suffers ‘traumatic injury’

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed at Asda in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Eat your dinner in an East Anglian jungle!

Amelia Browne Urban Jungle Cafe director, Josh Dawson, chef and Nelson Francisco, executive chef Picture: Rachel Bannon

‘We’re having a difficult time as it is’ - Fears EIGHT weeks of roadworks will cut village in half

Nine weeks of roadworks are to be carried out on Plumstead Road in Thorpe EndPHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Ashton backs ‘special’ City to spring an upset

Daniel Farke is onto something special at Norwich City for Dean Ashton Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Police continue to probe double stabbing near Norwich railway station

Emergency services called to crash near Norwich railway station. Photo: Taz Ali
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists