Two more coronavirus patient deaths reported in Norfolk’s hospitals

PUBLISHED: 18:46 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:46 14 May 2020

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced in Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: Archant

Archant

Two more people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in Norfolk’s three main hospitals.

The deaths both occurred at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

To date there have been 108 confirmed coronavirus fatalities at the NNUH with the most recent both being reported on May 13.

No new deaths have been reported at the either of county’s other main hospitals, the Queen Elizabeth in King’s Lynn and the James Paget in Gorleston.

As of May 14, 334 people have died from coronavirus in Norfolk’s hospitals, 108 at the NNUH, 126 at the QEH and 100 at the JPUH.

In East Suffolk and North Essex, there have been 301 coronavirus related deaths in the area’s hospitals, an increase of one on the previous day.

To date, 52 patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 have died at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

Across the country, the Department of Health said its figures showed 33,614 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for virus in the UK as of 5pm on Wednesday, up by 428 from 33,186 the day before.

The Government also met its daily target for 100,000 Covid-19 tests, according to the latest figures.

In the 24-hour period up to 9am on Thursday, 126,064 tests were carried out or dispatched.

Overall a total of 1,593,902 people have been tested of whom 233,151 tested positive.

New estimates by the Office for National Statistics show an average of 148,000 people in England had Covid-19 between April 27 and May 10 - the equivalent of 0.27pc of the population.

