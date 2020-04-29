Search

Two more coronavirus deaths reported in Norfolk’s hospitals

PUBLISHED: 15:03 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:03 29 April 2020

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Archant

Two more coronavirus deaths have been reported in Norfolk’s hospitals.

The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston has confirmed a further two patients in its care, who have tested positive for Covid-19 have died.

The fatalities, which both occurred on April 27, bring the total number of coronavirus deaths at the hospital to 78.

In a statement, the JPUH said: “Sadly, we can confirm that two patients who were being cared for at the James Paget University Hospital, and had tested positive for COVID-19, have died.

“The patients who died were a woman in her 80s and a man in his 80s. Both had underlying health conditions. “Their families have been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.”

The deaths come the day after the county saw its largest daily recorded rise in hospital deaths -18- since the outbreak began.

Neither the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital or the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn reported any additional deaths on Wednesday.

The total number of people to have died in the county’s hospitals now stands at 262.

In east Suffolk and north Essex total of total of 240 people have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus up six on the previous day while in west Suffolk the toal stands at 34, an increase of two on the previous day.

Across the country, NHS England has announced 445 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 19,740.

The 445 new deaths announced today include a 14-year-old patient with no known underlying health condition.

To date there have now been a total of 10 confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England of people aged 0-19 years old who tested positive for Covid-19.

Of the 19,740 confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to date, 10,297 (52pc) have been people aged 80 and over while 7,703 (39pc) were 60-79.

A further 1,585 (8pc) have been aged 40-59, with 145 (1pc) aged 20-39.

The 10 deaths aged 0-19 represents 0.05pc of the overall total.

