Two more coronavirus deaths at Norfolk’s hospitals

PUBLISHED: 15:26 25 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:26 25 May 2020

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: Archant

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: Archant

Archant

Two more patients have died after testing positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk’s hospitals.

Of those announced on Monday, one patient died after contracting Covid-19 at both the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King’s Lynn and the James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) in Gorleston.

Meanwhile, the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital was the only hospital to not report any new deaths and its total number of coronavirus-related fatalities remains at 116.

The death toll at the QEH is currently 135 while that figure is 109 at the JPUH.

This means across Norfolk as a whole 360 people have died in hospital having been diagnosed with coronavirus.

In East Suffolk and North Essex, there have been 318 coronavirus-related deaths in the area’s hospitals, an increase of one on the previous day, while 66 patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 have died at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

Across the country, NHS England has announced 59 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 25,750.

NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including previously uncounted deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago. This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem examinations to be processed and for data from the tests to be validated.

The figures published today by NHS England show April 8 continues to have the highest number for the most hospital deaths on a single day, with a current total of 891.

