Brave Alex home for 10th birthday after coronavirus recovery

PUBLISHED: 12:27 19 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:50 19 April 2020

Alex Guin, 9, recovered from coronavirus in time for his 10th birthday. Picture: Sophie Guin

Alex Guin, 9, recovered from coronavirus in time for his 10th birthday. Picture: Sophie Guin

A 9-year-old boy who feared he would miss his birthday after being hospitalised with coronavirus has made a swift recovery in time for the big day.

Alex Guin from Trowse with his two brothers Luc and Max. Picture: Sophie GuinAlex Guin from Trowse with his two brothers Luc and Max. Picture: Sophie Guin

Alex Guin, from Trowse, fell ill with symptoms of Covid-19 including light sensitivity, tiredness and body pain last month.

When the Trowse primary school student’s temperature soared to 39.9c and did not respond to paracetamol his mother, Sophie, the co-owner of the Yoga Tree and Acorn Café in Norwich, called 111 and an ambulance was sent.

She had also just recovered from the illness after 10 days of rest at home and had been in self-isolation with Alex, her youngest child, and his two brothers, Max and Luc.

Alex Guin will turn 10 at the end of April and feared his birthday would be cancelled because of coronavirus. Picture: Sophie GuinAlex Guin will turn 10 at the end of April and feared his birthday would be cancelled because of coronavirus. Picture: Sophie Guin

The 42-year-old said: “He was very scared and thought he was going to die because all he heard was coronavirus, hospital and death on the news. But I can’t thank the kind paramedic enough who calmed him down and reassured him and all the NHS workers.”

Alex was put on a drip at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, while receiving treatment to fight the virus, but was worried his birthday had been cancelled.

“He was a bit upset because he thought he wasn’t going to have his 10th birthday anymore or have any presents. I love the priorities of a 9-year-old.” Ms Guin joked.

Two days later Alex was discharged from hospital and made a full recovery within just a few days.

Luc, 14, a Framingham Earl High School student, then also developed coronavirus but fought off the illness at home in five days.

Attention has now turned on how to mark Alex’s birthday, on April 28, as he would normally spend it with a friend, on what he calls his special day, and visit Gravity Trampoline Park in Riverside, watch a film, eat at an Italian restaurant before topping it all off at the arcades at Hollywood Bowl.

Ms Guin said: “He loves Gravity - it is the thing he likes to do on his birthday and he misses it. This year it will just be me and his brothers, and his father will visit from 2m away. We’ll also Skype or Whatsapp other members of the family.

“We’ve got some presents, a chocolate birthday cake, popcorn and a film lined up and we’ll celebrate his birthday the best we can.”

