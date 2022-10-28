Tree of life to provide 'peaceful corner' for families at Norfolk hospital

From left: Hannah and Mark Reed, League of Friends chair Penny Hipkin, interim chief executive Alice Webster and acting chair Graham Ward with the tree of life at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital - Credit: QEH

A hospital has unveiled a 'tree of life' to help people remember their loved ones.

Artist Mark Reed sculpted the piece, which now stands outside the cancer unit at the

People can have messages engraved on its bronze leaves.

Heike Schaefer, end of life care educator at the hospital was inspired by art installations which she had seen in other hospitals to honour life.

People can have their own personal message engraved on the tree's brass leaves - Credit: QEH

She decided to create somewhere that patients, members of the public and staff could sit and contemplate at the QEH.

“I noticed that there wasn’t a place where relatives could retreat, celebrate the lives of their loved ones and celebrate what their lives meant to them," she said.

Mr Reed said: “This project has really been a labour of love, and I’ve enjoyed every moment of it.

"The creation took over a year-and-a-half to complete and the tree has seen every season.”

His wife Hannah added: “The hospital is also significant for the family as it is where my husband’s father died following his battle with cancer, and where our first child was born.”

The tree of life at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn - Credit: QEH

The tree is stands at 4.6m tall and is designed to celebrate life in the community with its 2,000 stainless-steel leaves.

Penny Hipkin, chair of the hospital's League of Friends, said: “We are proud to have gifted this sculpture to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

"We hope that it allows many people to celebrate the life of a loved one by donating a leaf and engraving it with their own personal message.”

Graham Ward, acting chair at QEH, said: “I am delighted to launch this very special tree. It sits in a very peaceful corner of the hospital. It truly is magnificent.”

Leaves can be purchased with a personal message for a £10 donation.

An online form can be found on the hospital;s website. People can also request paper forms from Lydia Radford on 01553 613309 or by emailing lydia.radford@qehkl.nhs.uk.

