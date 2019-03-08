Search

Cancer group to have stall at hospital fete

PUBLISHED: 16:59 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:59 05 June 2019

The Together Against Cancer group outside the Big C Support and Information Centre at the NNUH. Photo: Together Against Cancer

Together Against Cancer

A group of past and present cancer patients, carers, and healthcare professionals, will have a stand at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) summer fete.

The fete, which will be on Saturday, June 8, at the hospital, runs from 11am to 4pm to allow people to find out more about the trust, how to look after their health, and career opportunities.

There will be a number of stalls, including from Together Against Cancer, which works together to ensure the voice of patients and carers in heard in the planning and delivery of local cancer services in Norfolk.

The group is hoping to speak to others who may like to get involved. All the group members have direct experience of living with, or the treatment of, cancer, and are committed to improving cancer services in Norfolk.

As well as stalls there will be a chance to meet the Pets as Therapy dogs, sample cakes, and listen to live music.

