Top 10 tips on boosting wellbeing at home during coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 17:14 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:14 01 April 2020

Norfolk County Council has given out some top tips to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown.

Norfolk County Council has given out some top tips to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/undrey

As Britain enters week two of the coronavirus lockdown people are finding creative ways to stay occupied and positive.

The list of tips to boost wellbeing during coronavirus self-isolation. Picture: Norfolk County CouncilThe list of tips to boost wellbeing during coronavirus self-isolation. Picture: Norfolk County Council

And as a way of support, Norfolk County Council has come up with 10 top tips to stay resilient and boost wellbeing while self-isolating at home.

The advice includes:

1. Be up to date - Know what the latest information about the virus is using reliable sources, including www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/. But try to limit how much news you watch/read to once or twice a day.

2. Be active - Find ways to keep physically active that are suitable to your ability and circumstances including gardening or home-based exercise.

3. Be connected - Know who you need to stay in contact with for help with getting things done or just a general chat including family, friends or community groups. Find new ways to connect with them such as video calling.

4. Be prepared - Think about what you are going to need and make a plan. You can make daily, weekly and monthly plans to help get the things you need including food and medicines.

5. Be in a routine - Develop a new daily routine that works for you. This could include regular waking up and bed times, planned mealtimes and time to be physically active.

6. Be occupied - Now is a great time to get on with your current interests or explore new ones. You could try a hobby that you used to enjoy but have not had the time for.

7. Be helpful - See how you can support others. Whether it is someone you know or volunteering to support people locally, there are lots of ways to get involved with your community even from home.

8. Be relaxed - Try a relaxation or meditation exercise that works for you and practice it once a day for at least 10 minutes.

9. Be heard - Talk to friends, family or community and faith groups about how you are feeling. Writing things down can help to organise your thoughts.

10. Be positive - Try to look for the positives in the situation which could include having the opportunity to catch up with something you have been meaning to do.

