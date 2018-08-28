Video

Still time to take part in mental health consultation

There is still time to have your say about adult mental health services in Norfolk and Waveney, with local people being urged to join the conversation to help take the plans to the “next step and make it real.”

A draft strategy has been developed with input from thousands of local people as part of a review of adult mental health services being overseen by the Norfolk and Waveney Sustainability and Transformation Partnership (STP), which is made up of partners in health and social care.

Now, Patricia Hewitt, independent chair of the STP, together with Dr Tony Palframan, chairman of the STP mental health forum, appear in a short video published online to discuss why the strategy is needed and some of the issues affecting mental health services.

They also urge more local people to give their views on the draft strategy which can be found online here https://www.healthwatchnorfolk.co.uk/ingoodhealth/stp-mental-health/.