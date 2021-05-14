News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Boris Johnson - Time between Covid jabs cut in response to Indian variant

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 6:21 PM May 14, 2021   
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street. - Credit: PA

People over 50 and the clinically vulnerable will be offered their second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine eight weeks after the first in a bid to dampen any impact from the Indian variant of coronavirus.

Boris Johnson told a Downing Street press conference that second doses - which give people maximum protection against Covid-19 - will be brought forward from the planned 12-week interval to eight weeks.

He said there was no evidence that a rise in cases of the Indian variant was translating into unmanageable pressures on the NHS in terms of hospital admissions.

As a result, he said he believed there was no need to delay the road map reopening set for Monday, which will see people able to socialise indoors.

"I do not believe that we need, on the present evidence, to delay our road map and we will proceed with our plan to move to step three in England from Monday," he said.

You may also want to watch:

"But I have to level with you that this new variant could pose a serious disruption to our progress and could make it more difficult to move to step four in June.

"I must stress that we will do whatever it takes to keep the public safe."

Most Read

  1. 1 Six North Norfolk beaches awarded blue flag status for summer 2021
  2. 2 'Very small' number of Indian Covid variant cases in Norfolk
  3. 3 Tax inspectors probe 240 furlough fraud cases in Norfolk and Suffolk
  1. 4 Norfolk campsite voted third best in UK
  2. 5 Indian variant could hamper roadmap, Norfolk health expert says
  3. 6 Norfolk lorry drivers clocked for nearly 200 traffic offences in three days
  4. 7 Lorry driver admits causing deaths of two people in A47 crash
  5. 8 Social distancing stops fish and chip shop's restaurant opening on May 17
  6. 9 City step up Skipp Spurs chase
  7. 10 Woman hurt in hit-and-run crash near school

Mr Johnson said that if the variant turned out to be much more transmissible than other variants, the country could face "hard choices".

Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty, Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Screen grab of (left to right) Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance during a media briefing in Downing Street. - Credit: PA

The prime minister said that the UK's surveillance data is now so advanced, that it would see well ahead of time if the NHS was likely to come under unsustainable pressure.

Prime minister Boris Johnson has confirm,ed further lockdown easing from May 17.

Mr Johnson said that if the variant turned out to be much more transmissible than other variants, the country could face "hard choices". - Credit: PA

"That gives us the confidence to continue moving forwards for now," he said.

Mr Johnson called on the people of Bolton and Blackburn to "play their part in stopping the spread of the new variant" and asked them to take the vaccine and the twice-weekly rapid tests.

"If you do test positive, you must self-isolate and we'll provide financial support to those on low incomes to help them do so," he said.

"Our best chance of suppressing this variant is to clamp down on it, wherever it is and we'll be throwing everything we can (at it)."

Coronavirus
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Michael Crowe, who has been reported missing from his home in Norwich

Norfolk Live

Missing man found by off-duty police officer

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Roadworks on the A47 are causing delays.

£5m roadworks on A47 cause delays - and months more to come

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Gavin Wright has been jailed after being convicted of sexually assaulting two victims over a 10 year period.

Man jailed for 24 years for raping and sexually assaulting two girls

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Borough and county councillor Carl Annison has tagged as 'a disgrace' the standard of resurfacing work in Hopton.

Village rounds on council over 'disgraceful' road resurfacing that...

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus