Three men die from coronavirus at Norfolk hospital

Three more Covid-19 deaths have been reported at the James Paget University Hospital at Gorleston Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Three men who tested positive for coronavirus have died at a Norfolk hospital.

The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston has confirmed on Tuesday that two men in their 80s and another in his 70s have died.

A hospital spokesman said: “All three had underlying health conditions. Their families have been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them.”

NHS figures said one patient died on Saturday, October 17, and reported two more fatalities on October 18.

The hospital has reported six coronavirus-related deaths since the start of October.

Three women, of whom two were in their 80s, and another in her 70s, died after testing positive for the virus between October 7 and 14.

It brings the number of people to have died at the hospital having returned positive tests to 123 since the start of the pandemic.