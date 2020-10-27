Three new confirmed covid deaths at Norfolk hospitals

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Main Entrance

A further three patients have died in Norfolk’s hospitals after testing positive for coronavirus.

The James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston. PHOTO: Denise Bradley The James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston. PHOTO: Denise Bradley

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King’s Lynn, has reported two coronavirus-related deaths which occurred on October 23 and October 24.

During October, the hospital has reported five deaths linked to Covid-19, and 155 in total.

A third patient, a man in his 90s, died on October 25 at the James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston.

The hospital confirmed the man had underlying health conditions.

It brings the total number of deaths at the hospital to 126 since the start of the pandemic.

At the county’s three hospitals 406 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus, many of whom had underlying conditions.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has not reported any further coronavirus-related deaths in nearly a month, after the death of a patient on September 29.

The hospital has reported 125 deaths since March 24.