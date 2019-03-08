Three generations to run race in aid of cancer charity

Three generations of the same family will be taking part in a colour fun run to raise funds for Norfolk and Waveney cancer charity, Big C, after being inspired by the local charity's work.

Nutritionist, Catherine Jeans, 42, will be joined by her 67-year-old mum Judith and 10-year-old daughter, Lucia, when they take part in the Colour 5K charity event which is being held at Hoveton Hall on July 6.

Catherine, from Blofield Heath, has hosted food and nutrition workshops at Big C centres across Norfolk for the past seven years which has given her a deeper insight in to the support the charity offers those affected by cancer in our community.

Catherine said: "I am so passionate about the care and support that Big C gives to people in this region. It has been such a privilege to meet so many volunteers and service users as part of this journey and I really wanted to get my family involved in helping to raise funds for such a worthy cause.

"The support Big C gives to those touched by cancer is so incredible to see - at a time when people feel at their most vulnerable. Big C volunteers and staff are there to help them in such a nurturing and loving way. My grandmother fought off breast cancer in her 60s and went on to live a healthy life until her mid-80s. It's only through the support of charities like Big C, that new treatments and support are being created every year to support those going through cancer."

Tom Holmes, events coordinator for Big C, said: "The Colour 5K is a crazy fun run that the whole family can take part in and enjoy, whether running or walking. At every kilometre you will pass through a colour zone and meet a bunch of enthusiastic colour bandits who will do their best to cover your nice clean white t-shirt with coloured powder. A new colour is added until you reach the finish line and join up with all the other runners to celebrate the grand finale, the colour extravaganza."

There is also a mini one-kilometre colour fun run for young children and their parents.

Big C has limited free places available for the Colour 5K. Contact Tom Holmes for more information at tom.holmes@big-c.co.uk

To donate to Catherine's bid click here.