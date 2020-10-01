Search

Binmen self isolating after three test positive for coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 19:37 01 October 2020 | UPDATED: 19:37 01 October 2020

Three binmen based at the Ketteringham depot have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: South Norfolk Council

Archant

A refuse collection team is self-isolating after three members tested positive for coronavirus.

South Norfolk Council said it had been made aware that a family member of one of its bin crews was showing Covid-19 symptoms.

That member of staff and the rest of his crew were immediately sent home to self-isolate and were tested.

All three tests came back as positive prompting the council to inform relevant authorities and follow NHS England advice.

A council spokesman said: “To protect the health and wellbeing of our staff the council initiated a track and trace investigation resulting in five close contacts being sent home to self-isolate for 14 days, as a precaution.

You may also want to watch:

“Recognising the vital importance of being able to continue to empty our residents’ bins the team at Ketteringham Depot has been working hard to ensure that all procedures are in place to deal with this situation.”

MORE: Norfolk hospitals record first coronavirus deaths for six weeks

UNISON, which represents many council workers including binmen, has agreed guidance with local government employers which states clearly that social distancing rules must be adhered to in council vehicles.

It is up to employers to find solutions to avoid having more than two people in a cab, it said.

South Norfolk Council said: ““Each crew has been following government guidance, working as an individual bubble and social distancing measures and an enhanced cleaning regime have been in place for more than six months.

“We are working with staff to keep them safe and encourage all staff members to be open and honest regarding Covid-19 symptoms.

“We are taking the threat of Covid-19 very seriously and the safety measures put in place at the depot have resulted in the spread of the virus being contained to one bubble.”

