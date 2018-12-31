Care home where residents were left with cold cups of tea and food out of reach rated inadequate again

Larchwood Nursing Home, Norwich.

Unclean and unsafe equipment were among the risks found at a Thorpe St Andrew care home rated “inadequate” for a second time.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has kept Larchwood Nursing and Residential Home on Yarmouth Road in special measures following a two-day inspection last month.

A damning report of its findings - published on Christmas Eve - has highlighted concerns around residents’ safety and poor leadership.

During its latest inspection on November 6 and 7, the CQC found dirty equipment, including chairs and items used to administer medication.

The report said the care home, which provides accommodation for up to 48 people, had a history of “non-compliance”, with an inspection in September 2017 rating it as inadequate.

While a subsequent visit in March this year found improvements had been made, the CQC said its latest inspection found there had been further deterioration in some areas.

Inspectors found food and drink was “consistently” left out of residents’ reach.

The report said one person was found with a cold cup of tea and their lunch on the table by their bed. They told inspectors they had wanted to drink it earlier in the morning, but were unable to reach it.

“This person’s records showed they were not drinking a safe amount, averaging 422mls a day over the last week, and they also had a urinary tract infection,” the report said.

Another person was found to have a very “dry and unclean” mouth, despite their care plan stating they should be supported with oral hygiene twice daily.

The report said: “Between 10 and 23 October 2018, staff had only recorded this as being done five times. “

Other people were not being weighed regularly, and staff did not always record food intake consistently.

The staff inspectors spoke to said they were often short of staff or unable to work efficiently.

Another said staff did not always leave drinks within reach.

“Overall, we found that there were not enough competent staff deployed throughout the home to ensure people’s needs were met in a timely manner,” the report said.

The care home was contacted for comment but did not respond.