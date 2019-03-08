Festival event encourages teenage carers to ‘Reach for the Stars’

A group of teenage carers will attend the Reach for the Stars event as a break from taking care of family members with mental health issues. Photo: NSFT Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

A group of teenagers from Norfolk and Suffolk who care for relatives with mental health conditions are being treated to a festival-style mini break to reward them for their dedication.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Around eighty 13 to 15-year-olds will take part in the “Reach for the Skies” event at the Thorpe Woodlands Adventure Centre at Shadwell, near Thetford.

NSFT’s Carers Champion for Great Yarmouth, Howard Tidman, spent his childhood caring for his mother while she battled alcoholism and said young carers often miss school due to the demands of caring for parent or sibling.

He said: “They lose out academically and in terms of their own health, and they often don’t have any aspirations because they think their sole purpose in life is to look after someone.”

“We call the event ‘Reach for the Skies’ because we want them to look up and realise they can be whatever they want to be in life.”