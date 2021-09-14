Couple win Slimming World awards after losing seven-and-a-half stone together

Published: 5:19 PM September 14, 2021

Simon and Frances Rogers, from Thetford, after their weight-loss journey. - Credit: Slimming World

A couple who inspired one another to lose weight are now celebrating their success after picking up three Slimming World awards.

Simon and Frances Rogers, from Thetford, were named Slimming World's Couple of the Year, Woman of the Year and Man of the Year 2021 by Thetford's Saturday group after "turning their lives around."

The couple lost seven-and-a-half stone between them after supporting each other on their weight-loss journey, with Mrs Rogers the first to sign up to the group in February last year.

After losing 3st 4.5 lbs, she said they both still enjoy all their favourite meals and now also like being more active, which has allowed them to do more activities together such as running.

Mr Rogers, who lost 4st 5.5lbs after joining Slimming World in January 2021, said: “We’re lucky because as well as the support we had from each other, the rest of the group have also been there for us, especially over the last year when our group went virtual during lockdowns.

"We look forward to seeing everyone from our group each week, even through a screen while in lockdown, and we swap recipes and strategies for staying on track.

"If we’ve ever struggled there has always been someone ready to suggest a new idea or remind us why we started this journey."

They were voted to represent Saturday Thetford Slimming World group in the Couple of the Year 2021 competition by their fellow slimmer's.

Joanne Appleby, who runs the group, said: “Simon and Frances are living proof that slimmers are more successful when they lose weight together and get support and motivation from others.

"This past year has been incredibly difficult for so many of us, but Simon and Frances’s determination to reach their goals has never faded.

"They’re always the first ones to offer support and encouragement to others in the group too, they’re a real inspiration and I couldn’t be prouder of them.

“Seeing Simon and Frances’s weight come down week after week has been a joy. I really hope their weight loss can inspire people to get started on their own journey."