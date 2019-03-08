Search

Ban on mentally ill patients being held in police cells

PUBLISHED: 15:34 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:49 17 June 2019

Stock photo of the inside of the Great Yarmoth Police Investigation Centre. Photo: Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Norfolk

People experiencing a mental health crisis will no longer be held in police cells, Theresa May has announced.

As one of her final acts as prime minister Mrs May announced a package of measures she said would "overhaul" the government's approach to mental health.

It includes more training for teachers, extra cash for local authorities for suicide prevention, and greater transparency in how money is spent on mental health services. But it also bans the use of police cells as a place to detain people experiencing mental illness, Downing Street said.

It is a practice North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb spoke out about last year, when he found people with mental health issues were being detained in cells while awaiting assessment or transfer to hospital.

Previously T/ACC Nick Davison of Norfolk Constabulary said detaining patients in cells, as well as police vehicles being used to transport patients to hospital, put "considerable strain" on police resources.

Nick Davison. PIC: Norfolk Police.Nick Davison. PIC: Norfolk Police.

He said: "The fundamental role of the police service is to keep members of the public safe and protect them from harm and this is our primary aim in any situation.

"We will always support other emergency services and local authorities and our officers are dedicated to helping the public when our assistance is required.

"However, doing this does place considerable strain on our own resources and limits our ability to deal with our core business.

Stuart Richardson, NSFT chief operating officer. Photo: NSFTStuart Richardson, NSFT chief operating officer. Photo: NSFT

"This means that, working with our partners, we have to redouble our efforts to ensure that some of the most vulnerable members of our communities get the support they need."

Initiatives to stem the issue have been launched, including mental health nurses being placed within police control rooms.

Stuart Richardson, NSFT chief operating officer, added: "We are all doing our very best within a high-pressured health system which has many conflicting demands for all of our resources.

"Through our close partnership working with the police, we are doing a lot to avoid the need for these detentions.

"These initiatives ensure that people coming to the attention of the police receive a timely assessment of their mental health needs and are directed to appropriate services at the earliest opportunity."

