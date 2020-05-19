The top 5 fostering myths and why caring for children may be the right career for you

You can still foster a child, even if you have children of your own.

Have you considered how rewarding it would be to protect a vulnerable child and help shape their future?

Animals, especially cats and dogs, can be a soothing companion for children.

Peter Norman from Nexus Fostering, dispels five common fostering myths and explains how you can provide a loving home for a child in need of one.

1. Myth: ‘I’m too old to foster a child’

You can help shape a positive future for the children in your care.

There’s no upper age limit with fostering. We’re looking for people with the drive and passion to change the life of a local vulnerable child.

You can use your life experience to better the lives of the children you care for.

2. Myth: ‘I must be in a relationship to foster a child’

Your relationship status doesn’t affect your ability to foster. Instead, you need a solid support network of friends and family that can offer practical advice and emotional support when needed.

When you join our fostering family, we’ll be there to help, and you’ll have the support of the other carers too.

3. Myth: ‘Only homeowners can foster children’

You don’t need to own your home foster children. Tenants will need written permission from a landlord to apply. If you have a safe home and a spare bedroom, you can provide a loving, stable home to a child or young adult.

You can also foster if you own pets. Animals, especially cats and dogs, can be a soothing companion for children.

4. Myth: ‘I can’t foster if I have kids living at home’

Many of our foster carers have children and believe fostering is a positive experience for all the family.

It may take time for your child to adapt to another child. Discuss fostering with them beforehand and reassure them it doesn’t change your relationship or how much you love them.

Let them know they’ll become a part of our family too. We’ll support them and make them an active part of this experience.

5. Myth: ‘Fostering is a hard job, with little thanks’

Fostering can be a challenge, but the rewards are well worth it. You can help shape a positive future for the children in your care, inspire them, help them learn and stop the cycle of abuse.

You’ll gain new skills and can build a fun, flexible and meaningful career whilst working from home.

If you think fostering is right for you, chat with a member of our team. They’ll explain how to apply and answer your questions.

Call us on 01603 951405 or visit nexusfostering.co.uk for more information.