Search

Advanced search

Ad Feature

The top 5 fostering myths and why caring for children may be the right career for you

PUBLISHED: 10:47 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:47 19 May 2020

You can still foster a child, even if you have children of your own. Picture: Getty Images

You can still foster a child, even if you have children of your own. Picture: Getty Images

Archant

Have you considered how rewarding it would be to protect a vulnerable child and help shape their future?

Animals, especially cats and dogs, can be a soothing companion for children. Picture: Getty ImagesAnimals, especially cats and dogs, can be a soothing companion for children. Picture: Getty Images

Peter Norman from Nexus Fostering, dispels five common fostering myths and explains how you can provide a loving home for a child in need of one.

1. Myth: ‘I’m too old to foster a child’

You can help shape a positive future for the children in your care. Picture: Getty ImagesYou can help shape a positive future for the children in your care. Picture: Getty Images

There’s no upper age limit with fostering. We’re looking for people with the drive and passion to change the life of a local vulnerable child.

You can use your life experience to better the lives of the children you care for.

2. Myth: ‘I must be in a relationship to foster a child’

Your relationship status doesn’t affect your ability to foster. Instead, you need a solid support network of friends and family that can offer practical advice and emotional support when needed.

When you join our fostering family, we’ll be there to help, and you’ll have the support of the other carers too.

3. Myth: ‘Only homeowners can foster children’

You don’t need to own your home foster children. Tenants will need written permission from a landlord to apply. If you have a safe home and a spare bedroom, you can provide a loving, stable home to a child or young adult.

You can also foster if you own pets. Animals, especially cats and dogs, can be a soothing companion for children.

4. Myth: ‘I can’t foster if I have kids living at home’

Many of our foster carers have children and believe fostering is a positive experience for all the family.

It may take time for your child to adapt to another child. Discuss fostering with them beforehand and reassure them it doesn’t change your relationship or how much you love them.

Let them know they’ll become a part of our family too. We’ll support them and make them an active part of this experience.

5. Myth: ‘Fostering is a hard job, with little thanks’

Fostering can be a challenge, but the rewards are well worth it. You can help shape a positive future for the children in your care, inspire them, help them learn and stop the cycle of abuse.

You’ll gain new skills and can build a fun, flexible and meaningful career whilst working from home.

If you think fostering is right for you, chat with a member of our team. They’ll explain how to apply and answer your questions.

Call us on 01603 951405 or visit nexusfostering.co.uk for more information.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Deep cleans and refundable deposits - Norfolk’s campsites are getting ready to reopen

Deer's Glade caravan park at Hanworth. Picture: Deer's Glade

Quirky ‘dining greenhouses’ are coming to Norfolk Broads’ pub

The Lion at Thurne is launching a takeaway service and has created bike racks out of pallets Picture: Ricky Malt

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

Animal charity to close shop after it is unable to pay rent amid coronavirus

Feline Care Cat Rescue at East Harling has been forced to close its Diss store. Pictured: FCCR

WATCH: See what is going on in Primark’s abandoned stores - and it’s not what you expect

The Primark store in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

Fish and chip shop forced to shut early due to hundreds of orders

Jason Fish, who owns and runs the Jason's Fish and Chips in Rackheath. The chippy has reopened during lockdown. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Holiday parks look ahead to possible summer reopening

Center Parcs, which has a site at Elveden in Suffolk, is preparing to potentially reopen in July with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

WATCH: See what is going on in Primark’s abandoned stores - and it’s not what you expect

The Primark store in Norwich. Pic: Archant

WATCH: Dramatic footage of out of control bonfire near A47 with smoke seen from miles away

The scene of the fire before crews were in attendance. Photo: Oliver Bolton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Quirky ‘dining greenhouses’ are coming to Norfolk Broads’ pub

The Lion at Thurne is launching a takeaway service and has created bike racks out of pallets Picture: Ricky Malt

Animal charity to close shop after it is unable to pay rent amid coronavirus

Feline Care Cat Rescue at East Harling has been forced to close its Diss store. Pictured: FCCR

How will ‘test, track and trace’ work in Norfolk?

The drive-through coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: Denise Bradley

NARS sees busiest start to year in half a century

NARS received their 500th call of 2020 last week - a new record for the charity in its 50th year. Picture: NARS

Cruel scammers targeting women with bogus messages about cervical screenings

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning over 'scam' text messages. Picture: DragonImages/Thinkstock
Drive 24