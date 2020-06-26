Search

Norfolk group trials socially distanced session for children

PUBLISHED: 11:32 26 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:32 26 June 2020

The Swan Youth Project in Downham Market ran a trail social distancing session on Tuesday, June 23. Picture: Anna Foster

Archant

A youth group providing support and activities for children has trialled a socially distanced session to help get them back into ‘social situations.’

The Swan Youth Project in Downham Market ran a trail social distancing session on Tuesday, June 23. Picture: Anna Foster

The Swan Youth Project in Downham Market held a socially distanced session with some of their children on Tuesday, June 23 to test whether it was “viable to move forward with more small groups.”

The organisation has supported more than 100 young people during lockdown by conducting remote support and activity sessions and has delivered ‘well-being’ packs to families in need.

It now aims to hold groups of up to six this week under new safety measures to be able to get children back into social situations.

Anna Foster, project manager, said: “We have introduced measures for safely queuing to get into the building, with temperature being taken and compulsory hand washing on entry.

“Once inside we have allocated spaces for each person to go to and clear rules to follow with regards to social distancing and not sharing resources.

“All of the resources used by anyone can be sanitized at the end of the session.”

The centre is now open for one on one pre-booked emerging mental health support, drop in’s for young people, hygiene bank, and invitation only outdoor activity sessions and small group meetings.

The project manager said: “We will continue to offer remote support alongside the small groups, so we can continue to support our young people in the best way.

“We are constantly monitoring the situation and are in touch with the borough council, National Youth Agency and UK Youth to make sure we are following guidelines and keeping our risk assessments up to date.”

