A guide to live-in care: what is it and how can it benefit your family?

Published: 4:32 PM April 6, 2021

Your most common questions about live-in care answered.

Mercy Canning from A Class Care, a live-in care provider operating throughout Norfolk, explains how live-in care can help your loved one maintain their independence and deliver the support they need.

Q: What is live-in care and who can benefit from it?

A: Live-in care is an affordable alternative to residential or nursing care. It allows an individual or couple to stay in the comfort and familiarity of their own home. They receive one-to-one, high-quality 24/7 support from a carefully matched carer who lives with them.

The services typically include help with mobility, personal care, medication, night-time support, shopping, cooking, housework, pet care, trips out, accompanying clients to appointments, as well as companionship and emotional support.

A live-in carer can assist with shopping, help around the home, accompanying clients on trips out and provide specialist care to those with dementia or Parkinson's. - Credit: Getty Images

We provide person-centred care to vulnerable and elderly clients, from the comfort of their home, assisting with independent living and offering specialist care to those living with long-term illnesses like dementia, Parkinson's, and cerebral palsy or recovering from a stroke or stay in the hospital.

Q: What are the benefits of live-in care?

A: Clients have full control over their own care – deciding what they do, how they do it, and when. Live-in care provides peace of mind to individuals and their families. Clients can remain around their treasured belongings, with beloved pets, and close to their family and friends while receiving tailored and professional care.

They're able to maintain their autonomy, dignity and independence. We fit the care plan around their schedule, not ours. We carefully assess your loved one's social, medicinal, psychological, and social needs to deliver a bespoke care plan that works for them.

Clients receive our carer's undivided attention, and help is on hand the instant they need it. We match them to a carer that has the best relevant skills and shares their interests. One-to-one support allows our carers to build unique and lasting bonds with our clients.

Our carers receive the latest industry training in dementia care, health, and safety, assisting people to move and safe administration of medicine. All carers must pass full background and DBS checks before joining our team.

Most importantly, live-in care is safe. With only one person entering the home, we can reduce the risk of cross-contamination and spread of coronavirus. We test all of our carers weekly for Covid-19 and are currently undergoing a vaccination programme.

Q: How can live-in care benefit all the family?

'We can offer support to families to help make life easier and ensure they get the most out of the quality time they spend together.' - Credit: Getty Images

A: Caring for a loved one full-time can be stressful. Our respite care service helps to support family members and caregivers, offering you a chance to rest, take care of other responsibilities and ensure you remain in the best shape to look after your loved one.

Q: What support is available to help cover care fees?

A: We can advise what support is available from the local authorities and other external providers to help cover part, or all, live-in care costs and offer guidance to help you plan for care.

Q: How soon can live-in care start?

'We deliver personalised care plans, assessing your loved one’s social, medicinal, psychological, and physiological needs.' - Credit: Getty Images

A: Live-in care can begin within 24 to 36 hours of enquiring. Our client liaison managers will work with you to determine the best time for care to begin.

Q: What advice can you offer to those considering live-in care?

A: I recommend doing as much research on your chosen care organisation as you can. Check their Care Quality Commission (CQC) rating and online reviews to help ensure you pick the right care provider.

It’s best to trial live-in care first. Use our respite care service to help you adjust to welcoming someone new into the home and make sure live-in care is a good fit.

Q: Why choose A Class Care?

A: We understand the importance of ensuring that your loved one is well-cared for, safe, and in good company. We treat every client as if they were our own parents, delivering only the highest-quality care and going above and beyond to improve their quality of life.

We’re committed to helping families and individuals access the support they need, find peace of mind and cherish every moment they spend together.

