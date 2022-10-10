Where to try hot and cold immersion therapy in Norfolk

It is claimed that thermal stress positively influences the immune system and boosts metabolism, as well as reducing fatigue, inflammation and sore muscles - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

At the oldest public baths in Reykjavík, locals float between pools like clouds, as if emulating the water cycle: swim, hot tub, steam room, cold plunge, sauna, repeat.

I’m at the Sundhöllin – which means ‘Swimming Palace’ in Icelandic – soaking in a rooftop whirlpool bath and looking out over a cool panorama from the sundeck. The aurora is not visible tonight but the city still sparkles.

After 15 minutes being massaged by the jets, I slink downstairs and into the steam room, which raises my body temperature until the sweat drips from my fingertips. Then it’s time to brace myself. Outside I sink into the ice bath – a lightning bolt crackles up my spine and erupts in my brain, dispersing shockwaves of cold smouldering throughout my body as I catch my breath. It’s invigorating – and unbearable. I skip out and dip back in the warm pool before repeating the cycle.

The Sundhöllin in Reykjavík, Iceland where locals regularly immerse in hot and cold water - Credit: Charles Bliss

The benefits of cold immersion have been recently popularised by Wim Hof – the ‘Iceman’ – whose method involves deep breathing exercises and exposure to the elements. The extreme athlete holds 21 Guinness World Records, which include running a half-marathon above the Arctic Circle while barefoot. He claims that thermal stress positively influences the immune system and boosts metabolism, as well as reducing fatigue, inflammation and sore muscles.

But what about cycles of hot and cold immersion?

Contrast bath therapy is used widely in the sports and exercise setting to assist with athletic recovery. The practice involves submerging the body in cycles of alternating hot and cold water immediately after intense exercise.

The aim is to stimulate an increase in circulation in order to remove the by-products of intense exercise, such as inflammatory fluid, from the muscle tissue at a faster rate than rest alone. Studies have reported benefits for decreasing post-exercise pain, muscle fatigue, stiffness and weakness.

Experimental evidence suggests that contrast bath therapy is effective because of the rapid changes in the circulatory system when alternating between hot and cold water. Vasoconstriction occurs when immersing in cold water, but vasodilation occurs in hot water. As blood vessels open and close, it is thought that this stimulation of blood flow removes metabolites and reduces swelling for quicker recovery.

Dr Nathan Hunt, specialist physiotherapist at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) - Credit: Nathan Hunt

Specialist physiotherapist at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital Nathan Hunt says: “I would recommend the use of contrast bath therapy immediately after intense exercise that involves significant stress to the legs.”

This includes football, rugby, hockey, netball and racket sports, which involve repetitive sprinting and direct trauma to the leg muscles.

“You could rest in an ice bath for three minutes, then in a hot bath for three minutes,” he says. “I have seen rugby players use two wheelie bins – one full of cold water and one hot. Repeat two or three times.”

Hot and cold immersion is a widely used form of passive therapy with reported benefits and minimal risks. The main risk involves damaging the skin if water temperatures are too extreme.

Dr Hunt, who also lectures on physiotherapy at the University of East Anglia, warns that precautions must be taken.

“You must always test the water prior to immersion,” he says. “Also avoid direct contact with ice to the skin, as it can burn.”

Contrast bath therapy can also cause heart arrhythmia.

“The risks to people with pre-existing medical issues, such as heart conditions or neurological conditions, are unclear,” he says. “Aways consult a medical professional first.”

The science is not yet fully understood because studies published to date concentrated on professional or high-level sportspersons. More research is needed to establish the biological processes involved, as well as agreement on methods of application such as time and repetition.

Methods for hold and cold immersion include steam rooms, saunas, jacuzzis, ice baths and even cryogenic chambers - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

And if you don’t feel like dipping into your wheelie bins, there are a number of clubs in Norfolk where you can seek out different kinds of hot and cold immersion.

David Lloyd Norwich on Drayton High Road has a large hydro pool, an outdoor whirlpool, a sauna and a steam room. You’ll need to purchase a day pass or a membership to access these however.

The same is true at Nuffield Health, a fitness and wellbeing centre on Barrack Street run by a health charity. The Norwich facility features three jacuzzis, a steam room and sauna, as well as a dedicated cold shower. There was previously an ice room, though this is no longer in service.

Another specialist spa treatment can be found at Float Norwich on Ber Street.

“We love our ultimate hot and cold therapies,” says co-owner Sara Gilbert-Smith. “What Wim Hof teaches can now be experienced right here in Norwich at the only cryotherapy unit in Norfolk.”

Float Norwich is home to a full-body cryogenic chamber in which customers are immersed in liquid nitrogen at -130°C for three minutes.

Customers regularly take advantage of cold immersion at Float Norwich for athletic recovery and stress relief, as the process flushes lactic acid from the musculature and boosts the immune system. Cryotherapy is also thought to assist with pain relief from conditions like arthritis, multiple sclerosis (MS) and fibromyalgia.

Sara Gilbert-Smith is co-owner at Norwich Float - Credit: Melissa Steward / Float Norwich

Sara recommends starting with cryotherapy and then raising the body temperature in the infrared sauna.

“Cryo requires that people are completely dry and free from oils or moisture on the skin,” she says. “The sauna then draws out toxins and natural oils from the body.

“Your skin tingles all over. Once finished in the sauna, a cold shower reawakens the senses.”

Sara has also enjoyed the benefits of calorie burn through these treatments, which has led to weight loss.

“I’ve dropped three dress sizes in the past five months with no change of diet.”

When I emerged from the Sundhöllin, I felt simultaneously relaxed and energised. It encouraged me to continue flooding my body in endorphins with contrast bath therapy back home. And as the winter draws in, perhaps increasing my tolerance with cold showers could even keep the energy bills down!