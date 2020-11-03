Search

Tesco remains open after ‘small number’ of staff test positive for coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 15:50 03 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:15 03 November 2020

The Tesco Extra in King's Lynn where a 'small number' of workers have tested positive Picture: Ian Burt

A store chain has confirmed workers at one of its Norfolk branches have tested positive for coronavirus.

Tesco said the outbreak involved “a small number of colleagues” at its King’s Lynn Extra store, near the Hardwick roundabout.

The store, on the site of the former Campbell’s soup factory, remains open.

“Their close contacts have been informed,” a spokesman said. “The safety of our colleagues, customers and suppliers remains our number one priority and we are working with local public health authorities, following all Government guidance and taking the relevant precautions.

“We have extensive measures across all of our stores to help keep everyone safe, including protective screens at every checkout, social distancing signage and regular cleaning.”

