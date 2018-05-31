Search

Teenager makes handkerchiefs for care home residents during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 14:14 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:14 28 April 2020

Mother Karen Spinks and daughter Lily-Mai. Pictures: Heron Lodge

Mother Karen Spinks and daughter Lily-Mai. Pictures: Heron Lodge

A teenager has helped her mother bring joy to isolated and lonely people at a care home during lockdown.

Lily-Mai Spinks. Pictures: Heron LodgeLily-Mai Spinks. Pictures: Heron Lodge

Lily-Mai Spinks, 15, whose mother Karen is wellbeing coordinator at Heron Lodge in Wroxham, has made personalised, embroidered handkerchiefs for the residents.

The Aylsham High School year 10 student said: “Because the residents were not getting visitors and as many gifts from home, I wanted to do something special for them.

“I asked mum for an idea and she mentioned some of the ladies at Heron Lodge use hankies. We decided to stitch names on them so they can be returned after they are washed but I also wanted to add a more personal touch and mum suggested ideas for pictures from knowing her residents so well.”

A robin for bird lover Margaret Wallace's handkerchief. Pictures: Heron LodgeA robin for bird lover Margaret Wallace's handkerchief. Pictures: Heron Lodge

Mrs Spinks, of Hevingham, said: “We ordered some blank handkerchiefs and I gave Lily-Mai some meaningful ideas to personalise them for each resident.”

