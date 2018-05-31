Teenager makes handkerchiefs for care home residents during lockdown

Mother Karen Spinks and daughter Lily-Mai. Pictures: Heron Lodge Archant

A teenager has helped her mother bring joy to isolated and lonely people at a care home during lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lily-Mai Spinks. Pictures: Heron Lodge Lily-Mai Spinks. Pictures: Heron Lodge

Lily-Mai Spinks, 15, whose mother Karen is wellbeing coordinator at Heron Lodge in Wroxham, has made personalised, embroidered handkerchiefs for the residents.

You may also want to watch:

The Aylsham High School year 10 student said: “Because the residents were not getting visitors and as many gifts from home, I wanted to do something special for them.

“I asked mum for an idea and she mentioned some of the ladies at Heron Lodge use hankies. We decided to stitch names on them so they can be returned after they are washed but I also wanted to add a more personal touch and mum suggested ideas for pictures from knowing her residents so well.”

A robin for bird lover Margaret Wallace's handkerchief. Pictures: Heron Lodge A robin for bird lover Margaret Wallace's handkerchief. Pictures: Heron Lodge

Mrs Spinks, of Hevingham, said: “We ordered some blank handkerchiefs and I gave Lily-Mai some meaningful ideas to personalise them for each resident.”

MORE: Postcards given to care homes so loved ones can keep in touch