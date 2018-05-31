Teenager makes handkerchiefs for care home residents during lockdown
PUBLISHED: 14:14 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:14 28 April 2020
Archant
A teenager has helped her mother bring joy to isolated and lonely people at a care home during lockdown.
Lily-Mai Spinks, 15, whose mother Karen is wellbeing coordinator at Heron Lodge in Wroxham, has made personalised, embroidered handkerchiefs for the residents.
You may also want to watch:
The Aylsham High School year 10 student said: “Because the residents were not getting visitors and as many gifts from home, I wanted to do something special for them.
“I asked mum for an idea and she mentioned some of the ladies at Heron Lodge use hankies. We decided to stitch names on them so they can be returned after they are washed but I also wanted to add a more personal touch and mum suggested ideas for pictures from knowing her residents so well.”
Mrs Spinks, of Hevingham, said: “We ordered some blank handkerchiefs and I gave Lily-Mai some meaningful ideas to personalise them for each resident.”
MORE: Postcards given to care homes so loved ones can keep in touch
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.