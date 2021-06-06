Nominate staff heroes for hospital awards

Published: 9:37 AM June 6, 2021

Outstanding care and kindness are being celebrated at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, with its annual awards open for nominations.

Patients, their families and the local community are being encouraged to nominate staff and teams at the King’s Lynn hospital for the Team QEH Awards.

The awards, which has 13 categories, aim to recognise outstanding care, kindness and innovation at the trust.

Nominations close on June 30 and people are being asked to to send in their submissions.

Caroline Shaw, chief executive at QEH, said: “The Team QEH Awards is my favourite event of the year – being able to highlight the staff who consistently go above and beyond to give exceptional care to our patients, keep a behind-the-scenes function running smoothly or working hard to continue to innovate and improve our services is truly an honour and shows the commitment and dedication of our staff."

To nominate a staff member for the awards visit surveymonkey.co.uk/r/TeamQEHAwards2021