News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Lynn hospital honours the hard-work and efforts of its staff

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 10:00 PM March 17, 2022
Pictured left to right: Tracey Jansen, Samantha Williams, Sandy Cumming, Kate Davies, Will Bratby, Alice Rose and Jo Burrell.

The QEH clinical psychology team. Pictured left to right: Tracey Jansen, Samantha Williams, Sandy Cumming, Kate Davies, Will Bratby, Alice Rose and Jo Burrell. - Credit: QEH

The pandemic added to people's struggles with mental health and wellbeing, but in one Norfolk hospital a vital support service helped provide a lifeline to its own staff.

The clinical psychology team at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King's Lynn responded swiftly to the needs of staff during the pandemic by providing a dedicated in-house support service - making it one of the first teams in the country to do this.

The team - Tracey Jansen, Samantha Williams, Sandy Cumming, Kate Davies, Will Bratby, Alice Rose, and Jo Burrell - created a daily drop-in hub for staff after their own clinics were cancelled following the coronavirus outbreak.

And after seeing the need to continue this work, the QEH now employs a dedicated specialist to provide "crucial in-house support on an ongoing basis".

A QEH spokesperson said: "This team very quickly recognised that our staff needed significant support during the pandemic.

"They created a daily drop-in hub, going above and beyond to support our colleagues through very challenging times.

"As a result of their work, we have recognised the enormous impact they had on so many of us."

Most Read

  1. 1 Weather phenomenon causes 'brown rain' to fall in Norfolk
  2. 2 Nine patients with covid die in a week at region's biggest hospital
  3. 3 Warrant issued for arrest of rogue builder who failed to attend sentence
  1. 4 Man admits beating and harassing woman following domestic dispute
  2. 5 Man in his 40s dies after crashing into tree
  3. 6 Massive home development approved despite being branded a 'monstrosity'
  4. 7 Councillor criticises lack of shopping centre toilets
  5. 8 Visitor restrictions extended at region's hospitals amid rising Covid cases
  6. 9 Funeral of local legend brings town to standstill
  7. 10 Bin lorry fire closes part of city road

Their efforts were recognised at the Team QEH 2021 Awards on Thursday, March 17, when the team received the Special Recognition Award for services for the wellbeing of staff.

The annual event, which celebrates the work of its staff and volunteers, also honoured many others across the hospital. Sixteen awards were presented in total.

The awards were due to be held in person but the hospital decided to hold the event virtually due to 'rising cases of Covid at QEH and King's Lynn and west Norfolk'.

Professor Steve Barnett, QEH chairman, said: “Our awards evening held an extra special meaning after the last few years - everyone at Team QEH has worked so hard, consistently going above and beyond in exceptionally challenging circumstances during the pandemic to provide the best possible care for our patients.

Professor Steve Barnett, Queen Elizabeth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust chair. Picture: DENISE BRADLE

Professor Steve Barnett, Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) chairman. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

“We heard many moving stories which highlighted examples of outstanding patient care, inspirational support and leadership, excellent teamwork and how living our values of kindness, wellness and fairness has made a significant difference to the lives of our patients and their families - and so much more.”

The full list of Team QEH 2021 Award winners are as follows:

  • Patient Safety Champion - Helen Parriss, specialist physiotherapist for women’s health.
Helen Parriss

Helen Parriss. - Credit: QEH

  • Clinical Team of the Year - Research and development team.
The research and development team at QEH.

The research and development team at QEH. - Credit: QEH

  • Non-Clinical Team of the Year - Domestic services team.
The domestic services team at QEH.

The domestic services team at QEH. - Credit: QEH

  • Growing our Own - Emma Staples, senior operating department practitioner.
Emma Staples

Emma Staples. - Credit: QEH

  • Leader of the Year - Kit King, team leader on the neonatal unit.
Kit King at QEH.

Kit King at QEH. - Credit: QEH

  • Behind the Scenes - Louise Wright, service manager in women and children’s division.
Louise Wright at QEH.

Louise Wright at QEH. - Credit: QEH

  • Inclusion Champion - Sam Jude, ward manager on Feltwell Ward.
Samuel Jude, at the QEH.

Samuel Jude, at the QEH. - Credit: QEH

  • Outstanding Achievement in Education or Research - Salman Kidwai, obstetrics consultant.
Samuel Jude, at the QEH.

Salman Kidwai. - Credit: QEH

  • Allied Health Professional of the Year - Joules Lodge, specialist cardio-respiratory physiotherapist.
Joules Lodge

Joules Lodge - Credit: QEH

  • We Listen - Amanda-Jane Weir, head of staff engagement and wellbeing.
Amanda-Jane Weir

Amanda-Jane Weir - Credit: QEH

  • We Act - Jane Wolfe, Uro-Gynae specialist nurse on Brancaster Ward.
Jane Wolfe

Jane Wolfe. - Credit: QEH

  • We Care - Salman Kidwai, obstetrics consultant.
  • Living Our Values Outstanding Contribution - Trudy Taylor, head of information and business support.
Trudy Taylor

Trudy Taylor - Credit: QEH

  • Chairman’s Award for Developing Against the Odds - Roger Fisher, clinical site manager.
Roger Fisher

Roger Fisher - Credit: QEH

  • Volunteer of the Year Award - John Voaden.
  • Special Recognition for Services for the Wellbeing of Staff - Clinical psychology team.

The QEH plans to hold its 2022 awards at the end of the year.

For more information about it and to nominate someone visit www.qehkl.nhs.uk

          

QEH King's Lynn
King's Lynn News

Don't Miss

100 homes planned for Stalham in North Norfolk

Planning and Development

Huge affordable home development set for Norfolk town

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Sherbourne House in Attleborough, Norfolk

Attleborough Four in a Bed contestants 'gutted' by guests' response

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Victoria Metcalf Smith, who took her own life in April 2021

Husband's perimenopause awareness mission after wife's tragic death

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Woman found dead in caravan in Scratby

Woman found dead in seaside caravan

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon