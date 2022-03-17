Lynn hospital honours the hard-work and efforts of its staff

The QEH clinical psychology team. Pictured left to right: Tracey Jansen, Samantha Williams, Sandy Cumming, Kate Davies, Will Bratby, Alice Rose and Jo Burrell. - Credit: QEH

The pandemic added to people's struggles with mental health and wellbeing, but in one Norfolk hospital a vital support service helped provide a lifeline to its own staff.

The clinical psychology team at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King's Lynn responded swiftly to the needs of staff during the pandemic by providing a dedicated in-house support service - making it one of the first teams in the country to do this.

The team - Tracey Jansen, Samantha Williams, Sandy Cumming, Kate Davies, Will Bratby, Alice Rose, and Jo Burrell - created a daily drop-in hub for staff after their own clinics were cancelled following the coronavirus outbreak.

And after seeing the need to continue this work, the QEH now employs a dedicated specialist to provide "crucial in-house support on an ongoing basis".

A QEH spokesperson said: "This team very quickly recognised that our staff needed significant support during the pandemic.

"They created a daily drop-in hub, going above and beyond to support our colleagues through very challenging times.

"As a result of their work, we have recognised the enormous impact they had on so many of us."

Their efforts were recognised at the Team QEH 2021 Awards on Thursday, March 17, when the team received the Special Recognition Award for services for the wellbeing of staff.

The annual event, which celebrates the work of its staff and volunteers, also honoured many others across the hospital. Sixteen awards were presented in total.

The awards were due to be held in person but the hospital decided to hold the event virtually due to 'rising cases of Covid at QEH and King's Lynn and west Norfolk'.

Professor Steve Barnett, QEH chairman, said: “Our awards evening held an extra special meaning after the last few years - everyone at Team QEH has worked so hard, consistently going above and beyond in exceptionally challenging circumstances during the pandemic to provide the best possible care for our patients.

Professor Steve Barnett, Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) chairman. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

“We heard many moving stories which highlighted examples of outstanding patient care, inspirational support and leadership, excellent teamwork and how living our values of kindness, wellness and fairness has made a significant difference to the lives of our patients and their families - and so much more.”

The full list of Team QEH 2021 Award winners are as follows:

Patient Safety Champion - Helen Parriss, specialist physiotherapist for women’s health.

Helen Parriss. - Credit: QEH

Clinical Team of the Year - Research and development team.

The research and development team at QEH. - Credit: QEH

Non-Clinical Team of the Year - Domestic services team.

The domestic services team at QEH. - Credit: QEH

Growing our Own - Emma Staples, senior operating department practitioner.

Emma Staples. - Credit: QEH

Leader of the Year - Kit King, team leader on the neonatal unit.

Kit King at QEH. - Credit: QEH

Behind the Scenes - Louise Wright, service manager in women and children’s division.

Louise Wright at QEH. - Credit: QEH

Inclusion Champion - Sam Jude, ward manager on Feltwell Ward.

Samuel Jude, at the QEH. - Credit: QEH

Outstanding Achievement in Education or Research - Salman Kidwai, obstetrics consultant.

Salman Kidwai. - Credit: QEH

Allied Health Professional of the Year - Joules Lodge, specialist cardio-respiratory physiotherapist.

Joules Lodge - Credit: QEH

We Listen - Amanda-Jane Weir, head of staff engagement and wellbeing.

Amanda-Jane Weir - Credit: QEH

We Act - Jane Wolfe, Uro-Gynae specialist nurse on Brancaster Ward.

Jane Wolfe. - Credit: QEH

We Care - Salman Kidwai, obstetrics consultant.

Living Our Values Outstanding Contribution - Trudy Taylor, head of information and business support.

Trudy Taylor - Credit: QEH

Chairman’s Award for Developing Against the Odds - Roger Fisher, clinical site manager.

Roger Fisher - Credit: QEH

Volunteer of the Year Award - John Voaden.

Special Recognition for Services for the Wellbeing of Staff - Clinical psychology team.

The QEH plans to hold its 2022 awards at the end of the year.

For more information about it and to nominate someone visit www.qehkl.nhs.uk