Constant migraines force woman to leave job she loves

A doctor has told of how an "explosion of migraines" has left her unable to do the job she loves.

Ingrid Larkman, of Taverham, has been forced to give up her role as a consultant paediatrician, due to the sheer volume of severe headaches she suffers.

The mother-of-two said the condition has continuously tormented her for the past four years.

"I had an explosion of migraines in 2018 and haven't had a break from them yet," she said.

"I'm unable to work in the job I love and prior to becoming unwell had no idea just how common and disabling migraines are."

The condition is the third most common disease in the world and is estimated to effect one in every seven people worldwide. Chronic migraines affect around two percent of the global population.

Dr Larkman, 40, added: "I enjoy working and it's a job I have worked hard to train for but sadly my migraines had other ideas and have slowly continued to worsen - despite help from a specialised migraine clinic.

"Currently most days I am unable to manage even the basics and rely on the help of my loving supportive family and friends."

Her struggles have prompted her to commit to a walking challenge which will see her walk 300,000 steps over the course of March to raise money for the Migraine Trust.

She said: "I'll probably not manage all 300,000 steps but will do my best, even if it means carrying on for longer."

Rob Music, chief executive of the Migraine Trust - Credit: Migraine Trust

Rob Music, chief executive of the Migraine Trust, said: "We are in awe and so grateful for Ingrid for taking on the March of Migraine challenge to help people affected by migraine.

"She is a true inspiration and knows all too well just how debilitating migraine can be for the 10 million people in the UK living with the condition.

"Not only is Ingrid raising crucial funds that will help support our work, she's also raising vital awareness of this often misunderstood brain condition."

To support her fundraising, visit justgiving.com/ingrid-larkman