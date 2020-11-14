Coronavirus cases confirmed at Norfolk school
PUBLISHED: 16:02 14 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:20 14 November 2020
Students have tested positive for coronavirus at school near Norwich.
In an email to parents, Taverham High School said that there had been a third confirmed case of Covid-19 as of Friday (November 13).
The email said the student was in Year 11 and they have not been in school since Friday (November 6).
On November 6, headteacher Carol Dallas wrote a letter to parents, which has also been published on the school’s website, confirming a single case of coronavirus.
The school has remained open, but the email said it will be kept under review.
The email said: “We have been advised that there has been a third confirmed case of Covid-19 within the school.
“The case is, again, with the Year 11 cohort and the child in question has not been in school since Friday November, 6.
“We are awaiting consultation with Public Health England and will update Year 11 families, and anyone else affected over the next few days by email or telephone call.
“This letter is to inform you of the current situation and to provide advice on how to support your child.
“Please be reassured that for most people, coronavirus (Covid-19) will be a mild illness.
“The setting remains open and providing your child remains well they can continue to attend as normal. We will keep this under review.”
Taverham High School has been contacted for comment.
