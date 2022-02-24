Survey: Tell us how you are feeling about the end of covid measures

How are you feeling about the pandemic as England's restrictions are lifted? Let us know in our survey. - Credit: PA

The remaining restrictions in place to combat Coronavirus have now been lifted in England.

The decision marks the end of mandatory self-isolation and free testing but also a shift in how the country will begin to view the virus.

With millions having received three doses of the vaccine and plans for those most vulnerable to receive a fourth, Covid-19 will soon be treated like any other infectious disease.

