News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Survey: Tell us how you are feeling about the end of covid measures

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 10:35 AM February 24, 2022
People queue for coronavirus testing

How are you feeling about the pandemic as England's restrictions are lifted? Let us know in our survey. - Credit: PA

The remaining restrictions in place to combat Coronavirus have now been lifted in England.

The decision marks the end of mandatory self-isolation and free testing but also a shift in how the country will begin to view the virus. 

With millions having received three doses of the vaccine and plans for those most vulnerable to receive a fourth, Covid-19 will soon be treated like any other infectious disease.

We want to know how readers across Norfolk and Waveney feel as the country emerges from the pandemic and begins to live with Covid.

By filling in the short survey below, you can help us provide an accurate picture of how the region is feeling as restrictions are lifted .

Let us know your thoughts by filling the simple survey below and the results will be published on this website and a future edition of the newspaper.

Coronavirus
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Fabiani De Souza.

Couple ran international sex trafficking ring from their Norfolk home

Staff Reporter

person
The Air Ambulance responded.

Norfolk Live News

Air ambulance called to serious crash on A47

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The Busseys showroom in Dereham is set to close and could be replaced by a Lidl supermarket 

Car dealership set to close - and could be replaced by supermarket

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Henry Hill, from Marsham, who has died of a rare form of cancer, aged just 18.

Obituary: Family's heartbreak after death of 'beautiful boy' Henry, aged 18

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon