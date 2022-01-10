News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Health

Survey: Tell us how you are feeling about Covid-19 in 2022

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 2:26 PM January 10, 2022
Sophie Smith, 18, from North Walsham was among those to attend the walk-in vaccine centre at Market

How are you feeling about the Covid-19 situation? Let us know in our survey - Credit: Neil Didsbury

With the Omicron variant rife and health services dealing with unprecedented levels of pressure, it is clear Covid-19 is still part of our lives.

But with thousands of people vaccinated against the virus and fewer restrictions than months gone by, how are you feeling about the pandemic?

We want to know how EDP readers feel the pandemic is still affecting their lives - and what the overarching attitudes towards it in Norfolk and Waveney are. 

By filling in the short survey below, you can help us provide an accurate picture of how the region is feeling as we approach the second anniversary of Covid arriving in the county.

Let us know your thoughts by filling the simple survey below and the results will be published on this website and a future edition of the Eastern Daily Press.


Coronavirus
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

John Boyd, 77, who has been missing from Downham Market since January 4.

Norfolk Live News

Pensioner found in London four days after going missing in Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Nick Stone was a teacher at City of Norwich School

'Teaching was his life': Tributes paid to Nick, 55, after Covid battle

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Crash on A149 Yarmouth Road North Walsham

Norfolk Live News

Two people in hospital after car rolled on to roof in north Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The A11 is blocked and causing disruption.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

A11 reopened after two-vehicle crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon